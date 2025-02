BOOP! THE MUSICAL To Celebrate Its Broadway Box Office Opening Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The iconic Betty Boop is exactly where she wants to be as she gets ready for her Broadway debut! The Broadhurst Theatre Box Office (235 West 44th Street) opens Tuesday, February 11 at 10am for the splashy new Broadway musical.

Patrons who show up in person at 10am will receive exclusive BOOP! giveaways and will enjoy some special surprises!

A limited number of BOOP! show tickets to preview performances will be available at $50 starting at 10am while supplies last.

Following a critically acclaimed engagement in Chicago a year ago, previews of BOOP! The Musical will begin on March 11, 2025. The new family musical will open officially at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

The principal cast of BOOP!, who received critical acclaim in the Chicago pre-Broadway run last year, is headed by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award®-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber (Pudgy the Dog), and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar.

The cast also includes Lawrence Alexander (Follies), Courtney Arango (Broadway debut, A Chorus Line National Tour), Colin Bradbury (Elf), Tristen Buettel(Bad Cinderella), Joshua Michael Burrage (Cats), Victoria Byrd (Back to the Future), Dan Castiglione (Broadway debut, The Tick), Rebecca Corrigan(Broadway debut, In the Heights film), Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald (Kinky Boots), RJ Higton (The Outsiders), Nina Lafarga (In the Heights), Morgan McGhee(Jelly’s Last Jam), Ryah Nixon (The Great Gatsby), Christian Probst (Bad Cinderella), Ricky Schroeder (Broadway debut, Kinky Boots National Tour), Gabriella Sorrentino (Hamilton), Derek Jordan Taylor (The Great Gatsby), Lizzy Tucker (Broadway debut), Amy Van Norstrand (Holiday Inn), Damani Van Rensalier(Hadestown), and David Wright Jr. (Aladdin).

Tony Award®-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots) brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy® Award-winning composer David Foster (“You’re The Inspiration,” “I Will Always Love You”), Tony Award®-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead(Working, Jelly’s Last Jam) and Tony Award®-winning book writer Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

The design and creative team for BOOP! The Musical includes Tony Award®-winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me), scenic design; Three-time Tony Award®-winner Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot), costume design; Philip S. Rosenberg (Mrs. Doubtfire), lighting design; Tony Award®-winner Gareth Owen (MJ: The Musical), sound design; Tony Award®-winner Finn Ross (Back to the Future), projection design; Emmy Award®-winner Sabana Majeed (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), hair and wig design; Michael Clifton (Gypsy), makeup design; OBIE Award®-winner Skylar Fox (Once Upon a Mattress), illusions design; The Huber Marionettes (Suspended Animation), marionette design; Tony Award®-winner Daryl Waters (A Wonderful World), music supervision and arrangements; Three-time Tony Award®-winner Doug Besterman (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Orchestrations; Rick Fox (The Who’s TOMMY), music director; and Tony Award®-nominee Zane Mark (A Wonderful World), dance music arrangements. Casting is by Tara Rubin, CSA and Kevin Metzger, CSA. DB Bonds is Associate Director, Rachelle Rak and Jon Rua are Associate Choreographers, and General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.

BOOP! The Musical premiered at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre November 19 through December 24, 2023, opening December 6, 2023.