News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Andy Karl, Pepe Muñoz and Samantha Dodemaide in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Munoz joined the cast in October, while Karl and Dodemaide began performances on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

By: Feb. 04, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

You can now get a first look at  Tony Award nominee Andy Karl (The Duke of Monroth), Pepe Muñoz (Santiago) and Samantha Dodemaide (Nini) in the Broadway production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. See photos here! 

LATEST NEWS

Video: Vincent Rodriguez III Sings in KINDERGARTEN: THE MUSICAL Exclusive Clip
Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares the Email He Sent to Hamilton Biographer Ron Chernow
Video: Usher Reveals Why He Didn't Appear in the DREAMGIRLS Movie
Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz Shares Pre-Show Rituals & Must-Haves at EUREKA DAY

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Photo credit: Matthew MUrphy 

Photos: Andy Karl, Pepe Muñoz and Samantha Dodemaide in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Image
Pepe Muñoz and Samantha Dodemaide

Photos: Andy Karl, Pepe Muñoz and Samantha Dodemaide in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Image
Samantha Dodemaide

Photos: Andy Karl, Pepe Muñoz and Samantha Dodemaide in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Image
Andy Karl

Photos: Andy Karl, Pepe Muñoz and Samantha Dodemaide in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Image
Andy Karl

Photos: Andy Karl, Pepe Muñoz and Samantha Dodemaide in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Image
Pepe Muñoz and Samantha Dodemaide





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Moulin Rouge Greatest Thing Tote Moulin Rouge Greatest Thing Tote
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos