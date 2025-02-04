Photos: Andy Karl, Pepe Muñoz and Samantha Dodemaide in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at Tony Award nominee Andy Karl (The Duke of Monroth), Pepe Muñoz (Santiago) and Samantha Dodemaide (Nini) in the Broadway production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. See photos here!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.