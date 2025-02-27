Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 27, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 27, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday. March 2

English closes on Broadway

Vote For The 2nd Annual Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket

by Team BWW

Which musical is really the Best Musical of all time? Last year, our readers picked Les Miz as the ultimate Tony Award-winning Best Musical of all time. But what if the matchups were randomized instead of sequential? By popular demand, we bring you our revised March Madness Bracket: Best Musical 2025!. (more...)

FINN Musical Will Be Performed at Town Hall Following Kennedy Center Tour Cancellation

by Stephi Wild

A special performance of Finn is coming to the Town Hall in New York City next month, presented by Stars in the House. Finn was originally set to be performed at the Kennedy Center but was recently cancelled.. (more...)

Photos: Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland in THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Great Gatsby is currently playing at The Broadway Theatre, and you can now get a first look at photos of musical’s new principal cast, featuring Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, Sarah Hyland as Daisy Buchanan, Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim, and Charlie Pollock as George Wilson.



Photos: Eva Noblezada & Orville Peck Get Into CABARET Costume

by Michael Major

A first look at Eva Noblezada and Orville Peck in Cabaret has been revealed. The production has shared first look photos of the pair in costume, teasing a first look at Peck without his iconic mask on.. (more...)

Shuler Hensley, Ruthie Ann Miles, Steven Pasquale and More to Star in MILLIONS at Alliance Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Alliance Theatre will present the world premiere of MILLIONS from May 9 – June 15, 2025. The musical features a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin, a score by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher.. (more...)

THE HUNGER GAMES Stage Adaptation Teases Production Announcement

by Joshua Wright

The first-ever live stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ internationally acclaimed worldwide box office phenomenon THE HUNGER GAMES has teased a new announcement, coming tomorrow. The stage adaptation has previously announced a UK run in Autumn 2024 which never materialized.. (more...)

Sia Musical SATURDAY CHURCH Will Premiere at New York Theatre Workshop

by Nicole Rosky

The first production of the New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) 2025/26 Season will be the world premiere of the new LGBTQ+ musical, with music by Sia - Saturday Church. We have all of the details here!. (more...)

International Pride Orchestra Moves Concert to the Strathmore Music Center After Disinvitation From Kennedy Center

by Stephi Wild

The International Pride Orchestra (IPO) has announced that its Pride Celebration Concert will take place at the Strathmore Music Center in Bethesda, Maryland following its disinvitation from Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center. . (more...)

Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off on THE BEDWETTER at Arena Stage

by Joshua Wright

Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter – A New Musical is now on stage at Arena Stage, starring Aria Kane, Shoshana Bean, and more. What did the critics think? Directed by Tony nominee Anne Kauffman, the production is making its regional premiere through March 16, 2025, in the Kreeger Theater, kicking off the second half of Arena Stage Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif’s inaugural season. . (more...)

Video: First Look at Non-Replica WICKED in Norway

by Joshua Wright

Get a first look at the non-replica production of Wicked in Oslo, Norway in this all new video. The production, which marks the Norwegian premiere of the musical, is currently running at Folketeateret.. (more...)

