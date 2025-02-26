Shuler Hensley, Ruthie Ann Miles, Steven Pasquale and More to Star in MILLIONS at Alliance Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Alliance Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team of its world premiere musical, MILLIONS. Inspired by Frank Cottrell Boyce’s beloved novel and film, directed by Danny Boyle, MILLIONS is a heartwarming new musical about two brothers, their newly widowed father, a train robber, and (possibly) a miracle. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom), an original score by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins, The Light in the Piazza, Days of Wine and Roses), and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, To Kill a Mockingbird), MILLIONS will run on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre from May 9 – June 15, 2025.