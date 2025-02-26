Shuler Hensley, Ruthie Ann Miles, Steven Pasquale and More to Star in MILLIONS at Alliance Theatre

MILLIONS is based on the 2004 British film of the same name and reunites Adam Guettel with The Light in the Piazza director Bartlett Sher Sher.
The Alliance Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team of its world premiere musical, MILLIONS. Inspired by Frank Cottrell Boyce’s beloved novel and film, directed by Danny Boyle, MILLIONS is a heartwarming new musical about two brothers, their newly widowed father, a train robber, and (possibly) a miracle. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom), an original score by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins, The Light in the Piazza, Days of Wine and Roses), and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, To Kill a Mockingbird), MILLIONS will run on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre from May 9 – June 15, 2025.
The original film earned £7,830,074.88 across just 340 theaters, and is currently streaming on Disney+. The film holds an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critic Roger Ebert called it "one of the best films of the year."
“At its heart, MILLIONS is about possibility—what we do with the unexpected, how can we choose generosity over greed, and how love finds us when we least expect it,” said Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, Jennings Hertz Artistic Director. “MILLIONS is a story about faith—not just in the divine, but in each other, in the unknown, in the belief that when the world shifts beneath us, we can still find solid ground.”
“What struck us most about this piece was its unapologetic heart,” said Christopher Moses, Jennings Hertz Artistic Director. “Anchored by the faith of a child wanting nothing more than to be good and to see his mother again, MILLIONS invites us to turn from reckless self-interest to boundless love. To tell such a miraculous story, you need an equally miraculous cast. We're thrilled for Atlanta to experience such musical theatre royalty on our Coca-Cola Stage.”
The cast of MILLIONS is led by Keenan Barrett as Damian; Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley (Broadway: The Music Man, Oklahoma!) as The Thief; Yair Keydar (Off Broadway: Drag: The Musical) as Anthony; Leigh Ellen Jones (City Springs Theatre Co: Frozen, Fiddler on the Roof) as Maureen; Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles (Broadway: Sweeney Todd, The King and I) as Dorothy; and Steven Pasquale (Broadway: American Son, The Bridges of Madison County) as Ron. The cast also includes Jackson Arthur as Andrew; Jonah Harmon as Mr. Roth; Cameron McCrae (Alliance Theatre: The Preacher’s Wife: A New Musical) as Philip; Adrienne Ocfemia (Alliance Theatre and Atlanta Opera: The Shining) as Madison; Brad Raymond (Alliance Theatre: The Preacher’s Wife: A New Musical, A Tale of Two Cities) as St. Peter; Robert Stanton (Broadway: Uncle Vanya, Ink) as Mr. Miller/St. Francis; Carla R. Stewart (Broadway: Tina) as St. Clare/Guidance Counselor; and Billy Harrigan Tighe (Broadway: The Heart of Rock & Roll) as Carl. The ensemble members include Morgan Crumbly; Claire Davy; Kate Fahrner; Ann Sanders; Wyatt Wilkerson; and Gabriel Zenone. Production Swings include Hunter Brown and Noelle McIntyre.
“Bringing this world premiere musical to Atlanta, with the transcendent music of Adam Guettel, the brilliant storytelling of Bob Martin, and the masterful vision of Bartlett Sher, is an honor,” said Kajese-Bolden. “And this cast—a breathtaking lineup of Tony winners, Broadway luminaries, and extraordinary Atlanta talent, each bringing their singular artistry to this production—will breathe life into a story that speaks to the heart of who we are and will stay with us long after the final bow.”
The MILLIONS creative team includes Choreographer Dell Howlett (Alliance Theatre: Toni Stone); Tony Award-winning Scenic Designer Michael Yeargan (The King and I; South Pacific); Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical; My Fair Lady); Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Don Holder (My Fair Lady; South Pacific); Tony-nominated Sound Designer Justin Ellington (Our Town; Jaja’s African Hair Braiding); Projection Designers Ben Pearcy (Camelot; Pictures from Home) and Brad Peterson (Patriots; Pictures from Home); and Fight Choreographer Jake Guinn. Kimberly Grigsby (Days of Wine and Roses; Here Lies Love) serves as the production’s Music Director.
