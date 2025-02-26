FINN Musical Will Be Performed at Town Hall Following Kennedy Center Tour Cancellation

A special performance of Finn is coming to the Town Hall in New York City next month, presented by Stars in the House. As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Finn was originally set to embark on tour produced by the Kennedy Center, but the tour was recently cancelled prior to Trump's overhaul the national cultural institution. The musical premiered at the Kennedy Center in 2024.

Stars in the House creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson have teamed up with FINN creators Chris Nee, Michael Kooman, and Christopher Dimond to present this one-night-only performance on Monday, March 17 at 8pm ET at The Town Hall in New York City.

The cast of Finn will include Andrew Rannells, Andrea Martin, Kelli O'Hara, Lea Salonga, Bonnie Milligan, Jessie Mueller, Nikki M. James, Jose Llana, and Hennessy Winkler, as well as members of the original Kennedy Center cast, with many more to be announced! The evening will also feature a performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, whose Kennedy Center appearance was recently canceled, with members of New York City Gay Men's Chorus joining in solidarity.

Tickets for the in-person performance are on sale now. A limited number of $500 tickets are available, which includes VIP seating and a backstage meet and greet. For those who cannot make it in person, the show will also livestream on StarsInTheHouse.com.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales and livestream donations will go to The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people. “Stars in the House was born out of a desperate need to not only raise funds for those in the arts whose livelihoods were shut down by the pandemic, but to also raise the spirits of those struggling at home in the midst of so much uncertainty,” said Rudetsky and Jackson. “Five years later, Stars in the House continues to serve as a platform to raise funds and highlight non-profits that are working to support marginalized communities. We are devastated by what has been happening at The Kennedy Center, an epicenter of the artistic community, and when we heard about FINN’s cancellation, we knew we wanted to find a way to help. We are thrilled to be working with this amazing team and grateful to the performers who are giving this joyful musical the voice it rightly deserves. Art deserves to be seen, not canceled. ”

“We are overwhelmed by the support we have received since the Kennedy Center tour of FINN was canceled just a couple of weeks ago,” said Dimond, Kooman, and Nee. “We are doing everything we can to keep the spirit of the show alive, and to make sure that young audiences still have a way to see themselves in Finn’s world and know that they are perfect and loved just the way they are. ‘Stars in the House’ is the perfect platform for this little musical that could, and we cannot wait for audiences around the country to see it live, and livestreamed, next month.”

About FINN

Finn has never felt like he fits in with the other sharks in his pack. Everyone else is so aggressive, stoic, and…gray. When a chance encounter introduces Finn to the brilliantly expressive world of the coral reef, a world filled with song, dance, and color, Finn discovers that he might just be a fish at heart.