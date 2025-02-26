Photos: Eva Noblezada & Orville Peck Get Into CABARET Costume

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A first look at Eva Noblezada and Orville Peck in Cabaret has been revealed. The two stars are set to take over as Sally Bowles and the Emcee, respectively, on March 31. The production has shared first look photos of the pair in costume.

Peck stands behind a curtain in his photos, not yet revealing his face without his iconic mask on. Noblezada can be seen sporting Bowles' glittery makeup, behind the production's signature neon green sign.

Orville Peck and Eva Noblezada are the next Emcee and Sally Bowles. See them live from March 31 at the #KitKatClub.



?: Gina Manning pic.twitter.com/74ZhZwUzu0 — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (New York) (@kitkatclubnyc) February 26, 2025

Peck and Noblezada will play a limited 16-week engagement in Cabaret through Sunday, July 20. As previously announced Adam Lambert and Auli‘i Cravalho will play their final performances in the production on Saturday evening, March 29. Casting for the roles of ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ after Sunday, July 20 will be announced this summer.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club also stars two-time Tony Award winner and 2024 Tony Award nominee Bebe Neuwirth, Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’ Ellen Harvey will be joining the cast as Fraulein Schneider starting March 31, the same day Noblezada and Peck make their debut.

The cast of Cabaret also includes Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie,’ Ayla Ciccone-Burton as ‘Helga,’ Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,’ Kayla Jenerson as ‘Rosie,’ Marty Lauter as ‘Victor,’ Loren Lester as ‘Herman/Max,’ David Merino as ‘Lulu,’ Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,’ MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,’ and Paige Smallwood. Swings include Maya Bowles, Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

The Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, feature dancers Iron Bryan, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Deja McNair-Kyles and swing Ida Saki. The musicians of the Prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Déa Thatcher (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).

About Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Experience this groundbreaking musical like never before. The denizens of the Kit Kat Club have created a decadent sanctuary Inside Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre, where artists and performers, misfits and outsiders rule the night. Step inside their world. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner and 2024 Drama Desk Award nominee Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Tony Award winner, Evening Standard Award winner, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by 2024 Chita Rivera Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.

The creative team for Broadway includes Jennifer Whyte (Music Supervision); Meghann Zervoulis Bate (Music Direction); 2024 Tony Award nominee, Drama Desk Award winner, OBIE Award winner, and Olivier Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Lighting Design); 2024 Tony Award nominee, Drama Desk Award winner, and Olivier Award winner Nick Lidster (Sound Design); Sam Cox (Hair & Wig Design); Guy Common (Makeup Design); Jordan Fein (Associate Director & Prologue Director); Danny Sharron (US Associate Director); Kayla Lomas-Kirton (UK Associate Choreographer); Ilia Jessica Castro and Jena VanElslander (US Associate Choreographers); Angus MacRae (Prologue Composer & Prologue Music Director); Bernard Telsey, CSA & Kristian Charbonier, CSA (Casting Directors); and Thomas Recktenwald (Production Stage Manager). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the US General Manager for Cabaret.

The Broadway production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club began previews on Monday, April 1, 2024 and quickly became Broadway’s “hottest ticket” (Washington Post), and “the Broadway show everyone needs to have an opinion on” (Town & Country). Critics called the production “an unforgettable and jaw-dropping experience” (Entertainment Weekly), and “a ravishing, gut-punching, timely revival” (Variety). It was the most nominated revival of the 2023-2024 season receiving nine Tony Award nominations and honored with Best Revival nominations by the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Drama Desk Awards, and Drama League Awards.