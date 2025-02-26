Sia Musical SATURDAY CHURCH Will Premiere at New York Theatre Workshop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has just learned that the first production of the New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) 2025/26 Season will be the world premiere of the new musical Saturday Church. Directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony Award nominee Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), Saturday Church features a book by Emmy Award nominee Damon Cardasis (She Came to Me) & Pulitzer Prize winner and Tony Award nominee James Ijames (Fat Ham), with music and lyrics from Grammy Award nominee Sia (“Chandelier,” This Is Acting, 1000 Forms of Fear) and additional music by Grammy Award winner Honey Dijon (Black Girl Magic).

Saturday Church will feature music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Special Tony Award Recipient Jason Michael Webb (MJ The Musical) and Grammy Award winner Luke Solomon (Beyonce’s Renaissance) and choreography by Obie Award winner Darrell Grand Moultrie (Fat Ham). It is conceived for the stage and based on the Spring Pictures film of the same name, written and directed by Cardasis.

Saturday Church tells the story of Ulysses—New York City kid, devoted son and the fiercest acolyte at his aunt's church. A chance encounter on the subway introduces him to the world of Saturday Church, a thrilling sanctuary for LGBTQ+ youth. Caught between these two worlds, Ulysses wrestles with family, faith and identity as he strives to find the place where he can love and be loved—in all his fabulousness. This new musical captures the exhilaration of the ballroom scene and the profound power of faith, with a score that soars from the transcendence of gospel to the liberating vibrations of house music. Saturday Church boldly asks, “is faith only for the Holy?” and, more importantly, “are there any queens in the house?!!!!”

“I am thrilled to be making a return to New York Theatre Workshop with this new musical by Damon Cardasis, James Ijames, Sia and Honey Dijon,” said director Whitney White. “Saturday Church is an odyssey of becoming. We follow Ulysses as he discovers what it means to live in one’s truth and ultimately how to help the ones we love to embrace us in our fullness. When I first read and heard the music of Saturday Church, I leaped at the possibility to direct it—the iconic songs, celebration of body, and portrait of faith and self-discovery all combine into what I hope will be an unforgettable evening of theatre. This musical dares us to open up and shine bright even during moments of uncertainty and change, and that feels right to me. New York Theatre Workshop remains an artistic home and space where the impossible becomes possible. I look forward to inviting audiences to Saturday Church and hope that it is a moment of possibility and celebration for us all.”

“A vibrant, audacious musical theatre piece, Saturday Church is a necessary balm for our moment,” stated Artistic Director Patricia McGregor. “It is situated in our world and also envisions a world centered in love. It is an earnest depiction of finding our way to the other side and epitomizes a vision for the theatre as a roadmap of how to get through the storm.

“The team that has come together to realize this deeply joyful and thrillingly theatrical adaptation of Damon Cardasis’ beautiful film includes visionary theater makers at the top of their craft and recording artists celebrated the world over. It’s a privilege to welcome Whitney White back to NYTW and to invite Damon, James Ijames, Sia, Honey Dijon, Jason Michael Webb, Luke Solomon, and Darrell Moultrie into the Workshop family and I can’t wait to invite audiences to experience their work.”

Meet the Creative Team

Saturday Church will feature scenic design by David Zinn (Stereophonic), costume design by Qween Jean (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), lighting design by Adam Honoré (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), and sound design by Gareth Owen (Hell’s Kitchen). Music production is by Grammy Award winner Chris Penny (Beyonce’s Renaissance). Casting is by Nicholas Petrovich and Erica Hart. Jhanaë K-C Bonnick will serve as the Stage Manager.