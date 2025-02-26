Video: First Look at Non-Replica WICKED in Norway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at the non-replica production of Wicked in Oslo, Norway in this all new video. The production, which marks the Norwegian premiere of the musical, is currently running at Folketeateret. This staging features an original design, distinct from the original production, and is performed in Norwegian.

The cast includes Alexandra Rotan (Glinda), Sanne Kvitnes (Elphaba), Thomas Brasel (Fiyero), Siren Jørgensen (Madame Morrible), Frode Winther (The Wizard), Benjamin Hiley (Boq), Katarina Lund (Nessarose/Ensemble), Pål Jensen (Dr. Dillamond/Ensemble), and Simon Söderlund (Chistery/Ensemble).