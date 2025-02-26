Video: First Look at Non-Replica WICKED in Norway

The production is Oslo officially opens on March 6th, 2025 and runs through April 26th.
Get a first look at the non-replica production of Wicked in Oslo, Norway in this all new video. The production, which marks the Norwegian premiere of the musical, is currently running at Folketeateret. This staging features an original design, distinct from the original production, and is performed in Norwegian.
The cast includes Alexandra Rotan (Glinda), Sanne Kvitnes (Elphaba), Thomas Brasel (Fiyero), Siren Jørgensen (Madame Morrible), Frode Winther (The Wizard), Benjamin Hiley (Boq), Katarina Lund (Nessarose/Ensemble), Pål Jensen (Dr. Dillamond/Ensemble), and Simon Söderlund (Chistery/Ensemble).
The ensemble includes Elise Berg-Hansen, Mathilda Bonnevier, Benjamin Windborg, Lars Helge Trondsen, Aurora Itland, Sindre Bjørke Høyang, Cornelia Børnick, Alexander Langset, Ola Magnus Gjermshus, Lovisa Lindberg Lekfalk (Swing), and Søren Mørkrid Thøgersen (Swing).
