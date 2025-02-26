International Pride Orchestra Moves Concert to the Strathmore Music Center After Disinvitation From Kennedy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The International Pride Orchestra has announced that its Pride Celebration Concert will take place on Thursday, June 5 at the Strathmore Music Center in Bethesda, Maryland following its disinvitation from Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center. This decision comes after recent actions by President Trump, who, after taking control of the Kennedy Center, vowed to reshape programming in line with his administration’s agenda.

“We were heartbroken when we learned that our concert would no longer be welcome at the Kennedy Center,” said Michael Roest, Founding Artistic Director of IPO. “The Kennedy Center has long been a symbol of artistic excellence, inclusivity, and freedom of expression. However, we are profoundly grateful to the Strathmore Music Center for opening their doors to us. Their willingness to host our Pride Celebration Concert ensures that our message of love, pride, and resilience will be heard on the doorstep of the nation’s capital.”

After weeks of standard negotiations and having been invited to be a featured part of WorldPride and Capital Pride Alliance events, on Wednesday, February 12, Roest and his team received a curt email from the Kennedy Center: “We are not in a position at this time to advance a contract.” The disinvitation followed President Donald Trump’s announced intention to take over The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on the previous Friday, February 7. This move was part of his broader agenda to reshape the center’s cultural direction, including ending performances he perceived of as promoting DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) or as quoted verbatim from Trump’s Truth Social feed: “NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA.” In the intervening weeks, Trump has replaced the previous board and installed a new one that promptly named him as chair.

“Sadly, to read something like this from the present President of the United States is not surprising, but is in itself profoundly unamerican and therefore disheartening. His actions further embolden us in our purpose.” said International Pride Orchestra board member and conductor Christine Brandes.

“Music has always been a powerful force against hate and bigotry,” Roest continued. “In times of challenge, it reminds us of our shared humanity. The LGBTQ+ community has always shown resilience in the face of discrimination, and this concert will be a vibrant expression of that enduring spirit. We are honored to bring our music to the Strathmore Music Center and to stand together against intolerance.”

The Strathmore Music Center, known for its commitment to diversity and artistic freedom, quickly stepped in to offer IPO a new home for its landmark event. The Pride Celebration Concert will now serve not only as a celebration of LGBTQ+ pride, but as a testament to the enduring power of music to unite communities in the face of adversity.

The Pride Celebration Concert at Strathmore promises an unforgettable evening of music, featuring a diverse repertoire that reflects the richness of the LGBTQ+ experience. Attendees can expect performances that inspire, uplift, and affirm the importance of unity and pride.

Dressed to express in everything from full military uniform to couture drag, this San Francisco-based organization brings together 80 queer and ally musicians hailing from more than 32 states across the U.S. and beyond. This diverse group includes professional and community musicians, music educators, U.S. military band members, and members of queer ensembles nationwide. They come together annually to both celebrate community and raise funds for LGBTQ+ causes.

“We aim to create a powerful and positive representation of the queer community through music,” said Roest, sharing the vision for IPO. “We want to show the world who we are, celebrate our queer identities, and amplify the work of organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community.”

Peaches Christ, the San Francisco-based drag performer and filmmaker, will serve as the concert’s host, a role the popular artist has twice undertaken for IPO. Peaches has performed with major orchestras such as the San Francisco Symphony and at prestigious venues including London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Roest will share the podium with distinguished conductors, including DC-based Bonnie Alger and Robert Moody, who serves as the Music Director for the Memphis Symphony, the Baltimore Chamber Orchestra, and Arizona MusicFest. A full schedule of the concert’s repertoire and guest artists will be forthcoming in the coming days.

Formed in 2023, the International Pride Orchestra aims to unite LGBTQ+ musicians worldwide and support LGBTQ+ causes. Each year, a different host city is chosen to host an IPO Pride Celebration Concert, fostering new partnerships and continuing to build a global network of queer musicians.