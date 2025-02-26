THE HUNGER GAMES Stage Adaptation Teases Production Announcement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first-ever live stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ internationally acclaimed worldwide box office phenomenon THE HUNGER GAMES has teased a new announcement, coming tomorrow. The stage adaptation has previously announced a UK run in Autumn 2024 which never materialized.

The multi award-winning Conor McPherson has adapted the first book from Suzanne Collins’ epic series and the first film from Lionsgate’s iconic dystopian film franchise for this live theatrical production.

The production previously announced it would be directed by Matthew Dunster (2:22 - A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman). Suzanne Collins, best-selling author of “The Hunger Games” series, said: “I’m very excited to be collaborating with the amazing team of Conor McPherson and Matthew Dunster as they bring their dynamic and innovative interpretation of ‘The Hunger Games’ to the London stage.”

Based on the series of novels by Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games has become one of the highest-grossing movie franchises of all time, having grossed nearly $3 billion in box office sales worldwide. Lionsgate’s latest installment of the film franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, will debut in theatres around the world on November 17th, 2023.

In a dystopian future, The Hunger Games ignite a thrilling battle for survival, where 24 young tributes are pitted against each other in a deadly arena. Katniss Everdeen, a fearless and resourceful heroine, emerges as a symbol of rebellion as she fights not only for her life but for the hope of a nation oppressed by a ruthless Capitol. In a brand-new epic stage production, The Hunger Games is a gripping tale of courage, defiance, and the unbreakable human spirit.

