Vote For The 2nd Annual Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket

Which musical is really the Best Musical of all time? Last year, our readers picked Les Miz as the ultimate Tony Award-winning Best Musical of all time. But what if the matchups were randomized instead of sequential? By popular demand, we bring you our revised March Madness Bracket: Best Musical 2025!

Our editors have selected Broadway's most acclaimed shows, and now BroadwayWorld invites YOU to join us and our readers in deciding which Tony Award-winning musical deserves the title of The Ultimate Best Musical!

How To Participate

-Select your pick in each contest round below & submit the form.

-Come back for round each round to see if your selections made it.

-Didn't join the contest in the first round? No problem! Join in any round.

Schedule of Events

-Round 1: Starts Friday, March 15 and ends Wednesday, March 20, 2024

-Round 2: Starts Thursday, March 21 and ends Monday, March 25, 2024

-Round 3: Starts Tuesday, March 26 and ends Thursday, March 28, 2024

-Round 4: Starts Friday, March 29 and ends Tuesday, April 2, 2024

-Round 5: Starts Wednesday, April 3 and ends Friday, April 5, 2024

-Round 6 (Final): Starts Monday, April 8 and ends Friday, April 12, 2024

Check back daily for live stats to see how your favorite shows are ranking!