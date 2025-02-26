Photos: Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland in THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Great Gatsby is currently playing at The Broadway Theatre, and you can now get a first look at photos of musical’s new principal cast, featuring Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, Sarah Hyland as Daisy Buchanan, Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim, and Charlie Pollock as George Wilson.



The musical’s new stars join original cast members Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan. Ricketts, Chase and Zdrojeski complete their run in The Great Gatsby on March 30, at which time Linedy Genao will join the company as Myrtle, and original cast member Austin Colby will take over the role of Tom Buchanan.

The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan.