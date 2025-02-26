News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland in THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

The musical’s new stars join original cast members Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, and more.

By: Feb. 26, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Great Gatsby is currently playing at The Broadway Theatre, and you can now get a first look at photos of musical’s new principal cast, featuring Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, Sarah Hyland as Daisy Buchanan, Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim, and Charlie Pollock as George Wilson.
 
The musical’s new stars join original cast members Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan. Ricketts, Chase and Zdrojeski complete their run in The Great Gatsby on March 30, at which time Linedy Genao will join the company as Myrtle, and original cast member Austin Colby will take over the role of Tom Buchanan.

LATEST NEWS

Video: First Look at Non-Replica WICKED in Norway
FINN Musical Comes to Town Hall Following Kennedy Center Tour Cancellation
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off on THE BEDWETTER at Arena Stage
Scherzinger and Francis Will Announce Olivier Nominations

The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. 


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a The Great Gatsby Logo Tee The Great Gatsby Logo Tee
Buy a The Great Gatsby Spinner Ornament The Great Gatsby Spinner Ornament
Buy a The Great Gatsby Party Hoodie The Great Gatsby Party Hoodie
Buy a The Great Gatsby Logo Magnet The Great Gatsby Logo Magnet
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos