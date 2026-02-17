 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 17, 2026- BEACHES Sneak Peek and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  February 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Feb. 17, 2026
Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld—your daily dose of the latest buzz, stunning performances, and exciting updates from the world of theatre. Today’s roundup features Joshua Henry’s show-stopping performance of "Make Them Hear You" from Ragtime on The View, plus a special sneak peek at the new musical Beaches headed for Broadway. Celebrate stage and sport as we revisit iconic figure skating routines set to showtunes. Don't miss video highlights including "Come What May" from the Netherlands’ Moulin Rouge! and insights from Ray Romano on his Broadway debut and Kandi Burruss sharing vocal care tips for & Juliet. Dive into show and event news, industry insights, and more—it's all waiting for you as we kick off another exciting day on BroadwayWorld!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Saturday, February 21
Every Brilliant Thing begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, February 22
Hell's Kitchen closes on Broadway

 
The Front Page
Video: Joshua Henry Performs 'Make Them Hear You' From RAGTIME on THE VIEW

Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry took over The View stage on Monday to perform a powerful rendition of Make Them Hear You from the musical revival of Ragtime. Check out his performance now.
Video: Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett & More Give a Sneak Peek of BEACHES

Beaches, A New Musical is coming to Broadway! The musical will play a limited New York engagement through Sunday, September 6, 2026, before embarking on a multi-city National Tour.  Watch in this video as the company tells us all about the new musical and gives a very special sneak peek of 'Wish I Could Be Like You,' 'Words I Could have Said,' and 'Real Woman.'
When Broadway Hits the Ice: Figure Skating Routines Set to Showtunes

In honor of the Milano Cortina Olympic Games officially getting underway, we’re taking a look back at some unforgettable figure skating routines that glided, leapt, and spun their way through music straight from the stage.

Must Watch
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at April Darby (Satine) and Martijn Noort (Christian) performing 'Come What May' from the Netherlands production of Moulin Rouge! The production is performed in Dutch with all the well-known hit songs performed with original lyrics in English.. (more...)
by Josh Sharpe
On Tuesday, February 17, actor and comedian Ray Romano will be making his Broadway debut in All Out: Comedy About Ambition, the show from Simon Rich. Ahead of his first performance, he visited TODAY to talk all about it. . (more...)

by Josh Sharpe
Kandi Burruss visited Live with Kelly and Mark on Monday to discuss her ongoing run in Broadway's & Juliet, where she currently stars as Angélique. During the interview, she revealed some of her habits and practices to preserve her singing voice while performing 8 shows a week. Watch the interview.. (more...)

Video: Watch a Preview from Episode 7 of INDUSTRY Season 4
by Josh Sharpe
HBO has shared a preview from the upcoming episode of the hit drama series Industry. Titled 'Points of Emphasis,' the seventh episode of Season 4 will air on Sunday, February 22. Check out the promo now.. (more...)
 
Photos: Inside the San Francisco Premiere of A24’s PILLION at the Castro Theatre
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, February 12, the historic Castro Theatre hosted the San Francisco premiere of A24's new film Pillion, from writer-director Harry Lighton and starring Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling. Check out photos from the event, which featured Lighton, Melling, and writer, activist, and community organizer Race Bannon. . (more...)
Industry Insights
Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway Cares Distributes $3.2 Million, Lortel Awards Dates Announced
by Alex Freeman
From Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS distributing $3.2 million to food programs nationwide to financial updates and future plans at 54 Below, the theater community continues to navigate challenges while supporting artists and audiences alike. We also look ahead to key dates for the Lucille Lortel Awards, explore a Stage Mag spotlight on THE SOUND INSIDE at Capital Stage, and share a moving PBS feature on Ukrainian theater uplifting children during wartime. . (more...)  
Review Roundup: SHADOWLANDS Starring Hugh Bonneville and Maggie Siff At Aldwych Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The West End production of William Nicholson’s Shadowlands, directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, is now playing at London’s Aldwych Theatre. See what the critics are saying about the production in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)

Review: GISELLE, Royal Ballet And Opera
by Matthew Paluch
Giselle is a difficult ballet to get right. The balance between the “reality” of Act 1 and the Gothic otherworldlyness of Act 2 can be extremely hard to find, and the responsibility falls on all those involved. . (more...)

Review: THE SINGING MERMAID, artsdepot
by Christiana Rose
Set beneath a vibrant circus tent filled with sparkling multicoloured lights and fluttering flags, the production opens with a jovial instrumental atmosphere that immediately invites children into the world of the show.. (more...)  
Around the Broadway World
 Rialto Chatter: Manhattan Concert Productions Will Bring PRINCE OF EGYPT to Lincoln Center in 2027
by Stephi Wild
Manhattan Concert Productions will bring Prince of Egypt, the musical featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Philip Lazebnik, to Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in February 2027. Learn more here!. (more...)
Acclaimed Stage and Screen Veteran Robert Duvall Passes Away at 95
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that acclaimed actor Robert Duvall, known for roles in films like To Kill a Mockingbird and The Godfather series, has passed away at the age of 95.. (more...)
Amber Gray-Led HEARTWORM Sets World Premiere in Silicon Valley
by Josh Sharpe
Heartworm, a new sci-fi drama featuring Tony Award nominee Amber Gray, will make its World Premiere at the 2026 Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival, running March 10 through March 22, 2026 in Silicon Valley. . (more...)
Full Cast Set For KINKY BOOTS at London Coliseum With Johannes Radebe and Matt Cardle
by Stephi Wild
The full cast has been announced for the brand-new production of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy Award-winning KINKY BOOTS The Musical. Learn more about the cast here!. (more...)
Interview: Amanda Robles Talks Vocals, Comedy, and Touring with SPAMALOT
by Melissa Heckscher
BroadwayWorld chats with Connecticut native Amanda Robles, who plays The Lady of the Lake in the North American Tour of Spamalot.. (more...)
Cast Set for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Unicorn Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Unicorn Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company will present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, featuring a newly announced cast. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)
The Soraya to Host Joshua Bell, NY Philharmonic Quartet, and Mahler Chamber Orchestra
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Soraya will present a series of classical music performances featuring Joshua Bell, the New York Philharmonic String Quartet, and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra with Yuja Wang.. (more...)
Billie Joe Armstrong

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I am so much better than before!"

- Legally Blonde the Musical

