Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 17, 2026- BEACHES Sneak Peek and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld—your daily dose of the latest buzz, stunning performances, and exciting updates from the world of theatre. Today’s roundup features Joshua Henry’s show-stopping performance of "Make Them Hear You" from Ragtime on The View, plus a special sneak peek at the new musical Beaches headed for Broadway. Celebrate stage and sport as we revisit iconic figure skating routines set to showtunes. Don't miss video highlights including "Come What May" from the Netherlands’ Moulin Rouge! and insights from Ray Romano on his Broadway debut and Kandi Burruss sharing vocal care tips for & Juliet. Dive into show and event news, industry insights, and more—it's all waiting for you as we kick off another exciting day on BroadwayWorld!
But first...
Saturday, February 21
Every Brilliant Thing begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, February 22
Hell's Kitchen closes on Broadway
Video: Joshua Henry Performs 'Make Them Hear You' From RAGTIME on THE VIEW
Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry took over The View stage on Monday to perform a powerful rendition of Make Them Hear You from the musical revival of Ragtime. Check out his performance now.
Video: Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett & More Give a Sneak Peek of BEACHES
Beaches, A New Musical is coming to Broadway! The musical will play a limited New York engagement through Sunday, September 6, 2026, before embarking on a multi-city National Tour. Watch in this video as the company tells us all about the new musical and gives a very special sneak peek of 'Wish I Could Be Like You,' 'Words I Could have Said,' and 'Real Woman.'
When Broadway Hits the Ice: Figure Skating Routines Set to Showtunes
In honor of the Milano Cortina Olympic Games officially getting underway, we’re taking a look back at some unforgettable figure skating routines that glided, leapt, and spun their way through music straight from the stage.
| Video: 'Come What May' from Netherlands Production of MOULIN ROUGE!
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at April Darby (Satine) and Martijn Noort (Christian) performing 'Come What May' from the Netherlands production of Moulin Rouge! The production is performed in Dutch with all the well-known hit songs performed with original lyrics in English.. (more...)
| Video: Ray Romano Reveals Why He's Making His Broadway Debut in ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION
by Josh Sharpe
On Tuesday, February 17, actor and comedian Ray Romano will be making his Broadway debut in All Out: Comedy About Ambition, the show from Simon Rich. Ahead of his first performance, he visited TODAY to talk all about it. . (more...)
Video: Kandi Burruss Shares Her Vocal Care Routine for & JULIET on LIVE
Video: Watch a Preview from Episode 7 of INDUSTRY Season 4
Review Roundup: SHADOWLANDS Starring Hugh Bonneville and Maggie Siff At Aldwych Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The West End production of William Nicholson’s Shadowlands, directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, is now playing at London’s Aldwych Theatre. See what the critics are saying about the production in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)
Review: GISELLE, Royal Ballet And Opera
by Matthew Paluch
Giselle is a difficult ballet to get right. The balance between the “reality” of Act 1 and the Gothic otherworldlyness of Act 2 can be extremely hard to find, and the responsibility falls on all those involved. . (more...)
"I am so much better than before!"
- Legally Blonde the Musical
