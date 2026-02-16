Video: Ray Romano Reveals Why He's Making His Broadway Debut in ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION





On Tuesday, February 17, actor and comedian Ray Romano will be making his Broadway debut in All Out: Comedy About Ambition, the show from Simon Rich. Ahead of his first performance, he visited TODAY to talk all about it.

“Everybody relax. I’m not singing,” he clarified with a laugh. "Over the years, I've been offered a couple of Broadway things... I never really had the courage to do a full play that runs for months. This seemed like the perfect little introduction to Broadway," explained the actor.

Watch the full interview with Romano, who talks about the genesis of the show, the 30th anniversary of Everybody Loves Raymond, and speaks about becoming a grandfather for the first time. Along with Romano, the final cast of the show also includes Nicholas Braun, Jake Shane, and Jenny Slate, who perform February 17 to March 8.

All Out: Comedy About Ambition is by Simon Rich and features direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, with original music performed by Grammy-nominated soul-pop band Lawrence. Now in performances at the Nederlander Theatre, All Out will be performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks.

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s runaway hit, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.

Ray Romano is best known for his role on the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, for which he received an Emmy Award, and as the voice of Manny in the Ice Age film series. He created and starred in the TNT comedy-drama Men of a Certain Age. From 2012 to 2015, Romano had a recurring role as Hank Rizzoli, a love interest of Sarah Braverman in Parenthood. More recently, he co-starred in the series No Good Deed, the movie Fly Me to the Moon, the romantic comedy The Big Sick and he portrayed mob lawyer Bill Bufalino in Martin Scorsese's epic crime film The Irishman. Since 2017, Romano has portrayed Rick Moreweather in the comedy-drama series Get Shorty.