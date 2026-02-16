Rialto Chatter: Manhattan Concert Productions Will Bring PRINCE OF EGYPT to Lincoln Center in 2027

An all new concert production of Prince of Egypt is set to come to the stage next year. According to an ad one Reddit user received at a performance of Jane Eyre, Manhattan Concert Productions will bring Prince of Egypt, the musical featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Philip LaZebnik, to Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in February 2027.

No official announcement has been made about this production at this time, and all further details and casting will be announced later.

About Prince of Egypt

Based on the Book of Exodus with songs from the DreamWorks Animation 1998 film of the same name, the musical follows the life of Moses from being a prince of Egypt to his ultimate destiny of leading the Children of Israel out of Egypt. Starting from a workshop in 2015, the first production was mounted in 2017 in California.

A significantly revised new version opened at the Dominion Theatre in London's West End for a limited 39-week engagement beginning on February 5, 2020, directed by Scott Schwartz, choreographed by Sean Cheesman, and a design team including Kevin Depinet, Ann Hould-Ward, Mike Billings, Gareth Owen, Jon Driscoll, and Chris Fisher. The West End version featured new costumes by Hould-Ward, sets by Depinet, projections by Driscoll, illusions by Fisher, sound by Owens, and hair/wigs/makeup by Campbell Young Associates, as well as a world premiere song.

The cast of 38 was headed by Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron). The production was forced to close on March 17 after just six weeks, due to the government-mandated closure of all theatres in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom. The show reopened on July 1, 2021, and concluded its run on January 8, 2022. Clive Rowe starred as Jethro from July 1 to October 16, 2021.

The production was filmed by Universal Pictures Content Group and STEAM Motion + Sound for a future broadcast, and was released in theaters on October 19, 2023 making $323,497 at the box office. The recorded performance was released on BroadwayHD on November 15 and was followed by a digital release on December 5.