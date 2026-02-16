Acclaimed Stage and Screen Veteran Robert Duvall Passes Away at 95

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that acclaimed actor Robert Duvall, known for roles in films like To Kill a Mockingbird and The Godfather series, has passed away at the age of 95. The news was confirmed in a Facebook post from his wife, Luciana.

His work, which spanned eight decades, earned him seven Oscar nominations, four Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy, a BAFTA, a Screen Actors Guild Award, an Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Tender Mercies.

Though he was largely known for his many appearances onscreen, Duvall also worked on the stage, training under celebrated acting instructor Sanford Meisner. He made his Broadway debut in 1966 with the play Wait Until Dark. He later returned to Broadway in 1977 for the original production of David Mamet's American Buffalo. For his performance as Walter Cole, he was nominated for a Drama Desk Award.

His first film appearance was as Boo Radley in 1962's To Kill a Mockingbird, appearing alongside Gregory Peck. He went on to star in many other celebrated films such as M*A*S*H, Network, Apocalypse Now, The Natural, The Godfather trilogy, and Tender Mercies, in which he played a country music star.

Among his television roles was Texas Ranger Augustus McCrae in the 1985 CBS television miniseries and Prent Ritter in the historical miniseries Broken Trail, which won him an Emmy. He also appeared in episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Twilight Zone, The F.B.I. and many more. His final onscreen roles were in the 2022 series Hustle and the film The Pale Blue Eye.



