Video: 'Come What May' from Netherlands Production of MOULIN ROUGE!





Get a first look at April Darby (Satine) and Martijn Noort (Christian) performing 'Come What May' from the Netherlands production of Moulin Rouge! The production is performed in Dutch with all the well-known hit songs performed with original lyrics in English.

Winner of ten 2021 Tony® Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award®winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

Having performed to over 12 million audience members across 15 productions worldwide, Moulin Rouge! The Musicalis currently playing on Broadway, across North America on a national tour, in London’s West End, Germany, Korea, The Netherlands, a World Tour and in non-replica productions in Scandinavia and Italy.