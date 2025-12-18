Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 18, 2025- ALL OUT On Broadway First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! If you missed yesterday’s highlights, we’ve got you covered. Hamish Linklater revealed his favorite holiday traditions ahead of starring in Audible Theater’s The Disappear. Catch a backstage glimpse as Jon Stewart and Abbi Jacobson light up ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION, and don’t miss Kandi Burruss’s Broadway return in & Juliet. In case you want more, check out Aiden Ross’s show-stopping ABBA cover on The Voice, a first look at the upcoming Muppet Show 50th anniversary special, and Laura Benanti’s holiday Melania Trump on The Late Show. Plus, get the latest on review roundups for the national tours of A Christmas Story and Spamalot, new cast news including the company of Broadway’s Bug, and a slew of hot industry announcements. Dive in below for all this and more from BroadwayWorld’s roundup!
|The Front Page
|
Twelve Days of Christmas: Hamish Linklater
Coming up next at Audible Theater is the world premiere of The Disappear, a new comedy written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt. One of its stars is stage and screen veteran Hamish Linklater, who during a break from rehearsals, shared how he gets into the holiday spirit every season.
|
Photos: Jon Stewart, Abbi Jacobson and More in ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION
You can now get a first look at photos of All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich, with direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers and featuring original music performed by Grammy nominated soul-pop band Lawrence.
|
Video: Kandi Burruss Is Taking Center Stage in & JULIET
Kandi's in the building- the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, that is! Grammy Award winner and Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee Kandi Burruss has returned to the stage, appearing in the Broadway musical & Juliet. She's telling us all about her new gig in this video.
|Must Watch
| Video: Aiden Ross Performs ABBA's 'The Winner Takes It All' on THE VOICE Finale
by Josh Sharpe
During the first night of The Voice Season 28 finale, finalist Aiden Ross took the stage to perform a rendition of ABBA's 'The Winner Takes It All' on a giant chessboard. Check out his performance now. . (more...)
| Video: First-Look at THE MUPPET SHOW Special Event Coming in 2026
by Josh Sharpe
It's time to light the lights! The Muppet Show is returning for a very special event on February 4, 2026 in celebration of the show's 50th anniversary. Check out a first-look now.. (more...)
|
Video: Laura Benanti Brings Melania Trump Back to THE LATE SHOW for Holiday Segment
Video: First-Look at THE MUPPET SHOW Special Event Coming in 2026
Video: Ariana Grande Bundles Up for New York Weather in New SNL Promo
Video: Jonathan Bailey Talks Fiyero's Transformation in WICKED: FOR GOOD Featurette
|Hot Photos
| Photos: MARJORIE PRIME Cast Celebrates Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Marjorie Prime celebrated its opening night on Broadway at the Hayes Theater. Check out photos from inside the after party festivities here and check out more from the red carpet. . (more...)
| Photos: Behind the Scenes of SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from behind the scenes of SLEEPING BEAUTY, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre’s new pantomime. Check out the photos and learn more here!. (more...)
| Review: DECEIVED at Everyman Theatre
by Tina Collins
Christmas is the season for goodwill, warm hearths, and ghosts, real and imagined. Dark days and chill nights conjure tales of things tapping at the window or lingering in the shadows. . (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
Stephen Schwartz, Sara Bareilles, & More Receive Nominations for Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway songwriter Stephen Schwartz has been nominated for three awards at the 2026 Annual Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards for his work in Wicked: For Good. Other notable nominees include Sara Bareilles and Ludwig Göransson. Check out the full list now. . (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
|
"Can't you see a partridge in a pear tree?
Videos