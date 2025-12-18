Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 18, 2025- ALL OUT On Broadway First Look and More

Video: Laura Benanti Brings Melania Trump Back to THE LATE SHOW for Holiday Segment

by Josh Sharpe

On Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Broadway's Laura Benanti brought her fan-favorite performance as Melania Trump to the show, just in time for the holidays. Watch the segment where she speaks about her favorite holiday traditions, the recent demolition of the East Wing of the White House, and more. . (more...)

Video: First-Look at THE MUPPET SHOW Special Event Coming in 2026

by Josh Sharpe

It's time to light the lights! The Muppet Show is returning for a very special event on February 4, 2026 in celebration of the show's 50th anniversary. Check out a first-look now.. (more...)

Video: Ariana Grande Bundles Up for New York Weather in New SNL Promo

by Josh Sharpe

In a new promo for Saturday Night Live, Ariana Grande bundles up to see the iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree ahead of her hosting duties. Tune in to see Grande host the show this Saturday, December 20.. (more...)