 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 18, 2025- ALL OUT On Broadway First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 18, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 18, 2025- ALL OUT On Broadway First Look and More Image

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Picked For You

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! If you missed yesterday’s highlights, we’ve got you covered. Hamish Linklater revealed his favorite holiday traditions ahead of starring in Audible Theater’s The Disappear. Catch a backstage glimpse as Jon Stewart and Abbi Jacobson light up ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION, and don’t miss Kandi Burruss’s Broadway return in & Juliet. In case you want more, check out Aiden Ross’s show-stopping ABBA cover on The Voice, a first look at the upcoming Muppet Show 50th anniversary special, and Laura Benanti’s holiday Melania Trump on The Late Show. Plus, get the latest on review roundups for the national tours of A Christmas Story and Spamalot, new cast news including the company of Broadway’s Bug, and a slew of hot industry announcements. Dive in below for all this and more from BroadwayWorld’s roundup!

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 18, 2025- ALL OUT On Broadway First Look and More Image
Twelve Days of Christmas: Hamish Linklater

Coming up next at Audible Theater is the world premiere of The Disappear, a new comedy written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt. One of its stars is stage and screen veteran Hamish Linklater, who during a break from rehearsals, shared how he gets into the holiday spirit every season. 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 18, 2025- ALL OUT On Broadway First Look and More Image
Photos: Jon Stewart, Abbi Jacobson and More in ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION

You can now get a first look at photos of All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich, with direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers and featuring original music performed by Grammy nominated soul-pop band Lawrence.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 18, 2025- ALL OUT On Broadway First Look and More Image
Video: Kandi Burruss Is Taking Center Stage in & JULIET

Kandi's in the building- the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, that is! Grammy Award winner and Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee Kandi Burruss has returned to the stage, appearing in the Broadway musical & Juliet. She's telling us all about her new gig in this video.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 18, 2025- ALL OUT On Broadway First Look and More Image Video: Aiden Ross Performs ABBA's 'The Winner Takes It All' on THE VOICE Finale
by Josh Sharpe
During the first night of The Voice Season 28 finale, finalist Aiden Ross took the stage to perform a rendition of ABBA's 'The Winner Takes It All' on a giant chessboard. Check out his performance now. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 18, 2025- ALL OUT On Broadway First Look and More Image Video: First-Look at THE MUPPET SHOW Special Event Coming in 2026
by Josh Sharpe
It's time to light the lights! The Muppet Show is returning for a very special event on February 4, 2026 in celebration of the show's 50th anniversary. Check out a first-look now.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 18, 2025- ALL OUT On Broadway First Look and More Image Video: Laura Benanti Brings Melania Trump Back to THE LATE SHOW for Holiday Segment
by Josh Sharpe
On Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Broadway's Laura Benanti brought her fan-favorite performance as Melania Trump to the show, just in time for the holidays. Watch the segment where she speaks about her favorite holiday traditions, the recent demolition of the East Wing of the White House, and more. . (more...)

Video: First-Look at THE MUPPET SHOW Special Event Coming in 2026
by Josh Sharpe
It's time to light the lights! The Muppet Show is returning for a very special event on February 4, 2026 in celebration of the show's 50th anniversary. Check out a first-look now.. (more...)

Video: Ariana Grande Bundles Up for New York Weather in New SNL Promo
by Josh Sharpe
In a new promo for Saturday Night Live, Ariana Grande bundles up to see the iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree ahead of her hosting duties. Tune in to see Grande host the show this Saturday, December 20.. (more...)

Video: Jonathan Bailey Talks Fiyero's Transformation in WICKED: FOR GOOD Featurette
by Josh Sharpe
In a new featurette for Wicked: For Good, Jonathan Bailey speaks about the dramatic transformation of his character Fiyero as seen in the new movie. Check it out now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 18, 2025- ALL OUT On Broadway First Look and More Image Photos: MARJORIE PRIME Cast Celebrates Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Marjorie Prime celebrated its opening night on Broadway at the Hayes Theater. Check out photos from inside the after party festivities here and check out more from the red carpet. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 18, 2025- ALL OUT On Broadway First Look and More Image Photos: Behind the Scenes of SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from behind the scenes of SLEEPING BEAUTY, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre’s new pantomime. Check out the photos and learn more here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 18, 2025- ALL OUT On Broadway First Look and More Image Review: DECEIVED at Everyman Theatre
by Tina Collins
Christmas is the season for goodwill, warm hearths, and ghosts, real and imagined. Dark days and chill nights conjure tales of things tapping at the window or lingering in the shadows. . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
ATG Entertainment Names Erik Newson SVP of Music, Comedy and Events Programming, North America
by Chloe Rabinowitz
ATG Entertainment has promoted Erik Newson to Senior Vice President, Music, Comedy, and Events Programming, North America expanding his remit across all ATGE’s markets in the U.S.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: A CHRISTMAS STORY Embarks on National Tour
by Stephi Wild
The 2025 National Tour of A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL launched on November 11, 2025 in Utica, New York. Read the reviews and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Embarks on North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT is now on its North American Tour. Read the reviews and learn more about the show here!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Meet the Cast of BUG, Now in Previews on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for the Broadway premiere of Bug, written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Meet the cast of Bug here!. (more...)
Matthew Broderick to Star in the American Premiere of ULSTER AMERICAN at Irish Repertory Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Irish Repertory Theatre will present the American Premiere of Ulster American by David Ireland, directed by Ciarán O’Reilly, and starring Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick.. (more...)
Jasmine Amy Rogers Named a 2025 Breakout Star by The New York Times
by Josh Sharpe
On Monday, The New York Times named Tony-nominated Broadway performer Jasmine Amy Rogers one of their “Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2025' in the 'Theater' category.. (more...)
Review: INDIAN INK, Hampstead Theatre
by Clementine Scott
Indian Ink is not among Tom Stoppard’s greatest plays. The tale of a literary darling moving to 1930s India is awkwardly structured and hamfisted in its messages about Indian identity. Yet this revival breathes new life into the lesser-known work.. (more...)
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT, Barbican Theatre
by Debbie Gilpin
“And thus the whirligig of time brings in his revenges.” Following rave reviews, the RSC’s most recent production of Twelfth Night finally makes its way to London as part of the Barbican’s winter season. Directed by Prasanna Puwanarajah, it sees Samuel West, Freema Agyeman, Michael Grady-Hall and others reprise their roles for this limited run - but does this “midsummer madness” feel at home in the festive season?. (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD Sing-Along Soundtrack Coming This Friday
by Josh Sharpe
Get your voices ready! This Friday, a new sing-along edition of the Wicked: For Good soundtrack will be released, allowing fans to belt out their favorite tunes, including 'No Good Deed,' 'As Long As You're Mine,' and 'For Good,' which is available now.. (more...)

Stephen Schwartz, Sara Bareilles, & More Receive Nominations for Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway songwriter Stephen Schwartz has been nominated for three awards at the 2026 Annual Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards for his work in Wicked: For Good. Other notable nominees include Sara Bareilles and Ludwig Göransson. Check out the full list now. . (more...)

Happy Birthday To...
 

Steven Spielberg

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Can't you see a partridge in a pear tree?
Climb up and bring it down for me
That's something I would like to see
A snowy, blowy Christmas,
a mistletoey Christmas."

- Promises, Promises

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos