Listen: Carol Kane and Mother Joy Kane Discuss CAROL & JOY Documentary

Actor Carol Kane lives with her 98 year old mother in Manhattan. A new documentary short called "Carol & Joy" spotlights a day in the life of two singular talents as well as touches on the demands of caregiving.

In an episode of the podcast All Of It with Alison Stewart, on WNYC, Carol and Joy Kane discuss their lives together, along with director Nathan Silver, who directed the documentary.

During the podcast, Joy discussed how she was initially a bit apprehensive about having cameras in her home, but she was able to warm up to Nathan and his team, and ended up enjoying the filming process.

"Once we were seated face to face, I didn't have any worries or preconceptions," Joy said. "Nathan just spoke to me naturally, asked questions in a very friendly, warm way, and I answered. So it rolled by itself."

Joy also talked about how important it was to her to still be teaching and making music at her age. "My life would be dry as a dried up old pear," she said about what her life would be like without music. "I have to make music and it feeds me, it's juicy, it's full of movement."

Of the film, Carol went on to say that she hopes audiences will recognize "the spirit of artistry and beauty that my mom embodies."

"Also, the incredible courage that she had in breaking away from a life that was not right for her. She had courage. She eventually divorced my father, and then she moved to Paris and started a whole new life. That is not an easy thing to do. And she did it. She is my role model of courage."

Listen to the full episode below:

About Carol & Joy

Shot on 16 mm with the intimacy of a home movie, this vibrant documentary snapshot captures beloved actor Carol Kane (reuniting with BETWEEN THE TEMPLES director Nathan Silver) and her mother, ninety-eight-year-old music teacher and former dancer Joy Kane, during a lively afternoon in the Upper West Side apartment they share.

As visitors drop by and music fills the home, Joy reflects on nearly one hundred years of living on her own uncompromising terms, while Carol discusses the influence her mother’s iconoclastic spirit has had on her own life.

Learn more and watch the film here.