WICKED: FOR GOOD Sing-Along Soundtrack Coming This Friday

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Get your voices ready! On Friday, December 19 a new sing-along karaoke edition of the Wicked: For Good soundtrack will be released, allowing fans to belt out their favorite tunes, including "No Good Deed," "As Long As You're Mine," and "For Good," which is available now.

Last year, a sing-along soundtrack was also released for the first film, coinciding with the special sing-along screenings for the movie. If Wicked: For Good follows that pattern, those film screenings will be announced imminently.

The original version of Wicked: For Good is now playing in theaters, and the official soundtrack is now available to stream. As previously reported, the soundtrack features all of the fan-favorite songs from Act 2 of the stage show, along with the two new songs written by songwriter Stephen Schwartz: “No Place Like Home,” performed by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble,” performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Other new material includes an expanded opening and a new version of "Wonderful," now featuring the character of Glinda. Find out everything that's new in the film in our guide here.

The new soundtrack has been released in several variants, including a green (Elphaba) and a pink (Glinda) edition, each featuring an image of the character on the cover. Other versions include a picture disc vinyl, a standard black vinyl, a standard CD, and more. Fans can purchase a new limited edition Alternate Picture Disc vinyl of the soundtrack for the upcoming film, which features new art on the vinyl discs themselves.

Opening on November 21, Wicked: For Good brought in $150 million in North America during its opening weekend, plus $76 million internationally, bringing its global total to $226 million. Wicked: For Good marks the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film last year. As of December 11, the movie has grossed more than $444 million worldwide.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters. Listen to the soundtrack here and check out our exclusive conversation with composer John Powell and arranger Stephen Oremus.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Photo Credit: Universal