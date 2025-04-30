 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 30, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Apr. 30, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 30, 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, May 1
2025 Tony Awards nominations announced
Sunday, May 4
2025 Lucille Lortel Awards ceremony

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 30, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 30, 2025 Image

Exclusive: How Jerry Mitchell & Co. Made Technicolor Magic In BOOP! THE MUSICAL with 'Where Is Betty?'
by A.A. Cristi
Few theatrical moments in recent memory have dislayed as much imagination or generated as much buzz as BOOP! The Musical’s standout number “Where Is Betty?” a dazzling visual spectacle that toggles between black-and-white and full-color worlds. Go behind the showstopping number with the show's director/choreographer, Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell!


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 30, 2025 Image

How to Watch the 2025 Tony Nominations
by Nicole Rosky
Tony Award winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce will announce the nominations for The 78th Annual Tony Awards, which will be announced live from Sofitel New York. We have all of the details here!. (more...)


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 30, 2025 Image

Celia Keenan-Bolger Will Receive the 2025 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
by Nicole Rosky
The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced that Celia Keenan-Bolger will receive the 2025 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her unwavering dedication to advocacy work through the arts.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 30, 2025 Image

MAMMA MIA! Broadway Return Finds its Full Cast
by Stephi Wild
The 30-member company who will bring the global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA!, the ultimate feel-good show set to the timeless songs of ABBA, home to Broadway this summer has been announced.. (more...

Photos/Video: First Look at Houdini Musical THE IMPOSSIBLE MAN Starring Ryan Silverman
by Michael Major
Ryan Silverman (Broadway’s Side Show, Chicago, The Phantom of the Opera) portrayed the most famous illusionist and showman of all time in the new musical, The Impossible Man, featuring more than 20 stage illusions. Check out photos and video now!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 30, 2025 Image

Hannah Dodd and Rob Madge Will Lead CABARET at the Kit Kat Club in London
by Stephi Wild
The West End production of CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB has announced new casting! From 29 May 2025, Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd will play Sally Bowles and Olivier nominee Rob Madge will play The Emcee. . (more...

Amber Gray, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Star in A WRINKLE IN TIME at Arena Stage
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Arena Stage has revealed the cast and creative team for A Wrinkle in Time, an interstellar world-premiere musical adaptation based on the classic novel by Madeleine L'Engle. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 30, 2025 Image

2025 Chita Rivera Awards Nominations- The Full List
by Stephi Wild
Nominations have been announced for the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards. Among the nominees are Buena Vista Social Club, Smash, Just In Time, Boop!, Gypsy and more! Check out the full list here.. (more...)

Recap Tony Awards Eligibility Decisions of the 2024/25 Season
by Nicole Rosky
The Tony Awards Administration Committee has been meeting all year to discuss the eligibility of the 2024/25 Broadway productions. Need a recap before the nominations announcement? Below, we've rounded up all rulings from all four meetings.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 30, 2025 Image

Video: Watch 'Just Another Day' From NEXT TO NORMAL, Coming Soon to PBS Great Performances
by Josh Sharpe
A new clip has been released from 'Just Another Day,' a musical number from Next to Normal. Watch the clip here and tune in to PBS on Friday, May 9 at 9 p.m. ET to watch the musical, starring Caissie Levy.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 30, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 30, 2025 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I am what I am,
and what I am
needs no excuses."

- La Cage aux Folles


Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby



Videos