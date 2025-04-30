Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 30, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, May 1

2025 Tony Awards nominations announced

Sunday, May 4

2025 Lucille Lortel Awards ceremony

Exclusive: How Jerry Mitchell & Co. Made Technicolor Magic In BOOP! THE MUSICAL with 'Where Is Betty?'

by A.A. Cristi

Few theatrical moments in recent memory have dislayed as much imagination or generated as much buzz as BOOP! The Musical’s standout number “Where Is Betty?” a dazzling visual spectacle that toggles between black-and-white and full-color worlds. Go behind the showstopping number with the show's director/choreographer, Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell!

How to Watch the 2025 Tony Nominations

by Nicole Rosky

Tony Award winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce will announce the nominations for The 78th Annual Tony Awards, which will be announced live from Sofitel New York. We have all of the details here!. (more...)

Celia Keenan-Bolger Will Receive the 2025 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

by Nicole Rosky

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced that Celia Keenan-Bolger will receive the 2025 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her unwavering dedication to advocacy work through the arts.. (more...)

MAMMA MIA! Broadway Return Finds its Full Cast

by Stephi Wild

The 30-member company who will bring the global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA!, the ultimate feel-good show set to the timeless songs of ABBA, home to Broadway this summer has been announced.. (more...)

Photos/Video: First Look at Houdini Musical THE IMPOSSIBLE MAN Starring Ryan Silverman

by Michael Major

Ryan Silverman (Broadway’s Side Show, Chicago, The Phantom of the Opera) portrayed the most famous illusionist and showman of all time in the new musical, The Impossible Man, featuring more than 20 stage illusions. Check out photos and video now!. (more...)

Hannah Dodd and Rob Madge Will Lead CABARET at the Kit Kat Club in London

by Stephi Wild

The West End production of CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB has announced new casting! From 29 May 2025, Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd will play Sally Bowles and Olivier nominee Rob Madge will play The Emcee. . (more...)

Amber Gray, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Star in A WRINKLE IN TIME at Arena Stage

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Arena Stage has revealed the cast and creative team for A Wrinkle in Time, an interstellar world-premiere musical adaptation based on the classic novel by Madeleine L'Engle. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

2025 Chita Rivera Awards Nominations- The Full List

by Stephi Wild

Nominations have been announced for the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards. Among the nominees are Buena Vista Social Club, Smash, Just In Time, Boop!, Gypsy and more! Check out the full list here.. (more...)

Recap Tony Awards Eligibility Decisions of the 2024/25 Season

by Nicole Rosky

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has been meeting all year to discuss the eligibility of the 2024/25 Broadway productions. Need a recap before the nominations announcement? Below, we've rounded up all rulings from all four meetings.. (more...)

Video: Watch 'Just Another Day' From NEXT TO NORMAL, Coming Soon to PBS Great Performances

by Josh Sharpe

A new clip has been released from 'Just Another Day,' a musical number from Next to Normal. Watch the clip here and tune in to PBS on Friday, May 9 at 9 p.m. ET to watch the musical, starring Caissie Levy.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!