2025 Chita Rivera Awards Nominations- The Full List

The 2025 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 19 at 7:30pm at NYU Skirball.
Nominations have been announced for the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards. Nominators considered shows and films that opened during the 2024-2025 theater season. Among the nominees are Buena Vista Social Club, Smash, Just In Time, Boop!, Gypsy and more!
The 2025 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 19 at 7:30pm at NYU Skirball, and produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc. in conjunction with Patricia Watt.
This year, the Chita Rivera Awards will be honoring Ben Vereen with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Tickets to the Chita Rivera Awards are available to the general public at www.ChitaRiveraAwards.com.
The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.
Nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensemble in shows on Broadway as well as outstanding choreography in film, that opened in the 2024-2025 season. Nominations for the productions under consideration this season will be determined by the designated nominating committee. There are separate nominating committees for Broadway and Film. There is also an awarding committee for Broadway, which determines the final nominations that are received from the Broadway nominations committee.
All proceeds of the Chita Rivera Awards benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation (NYCDAF), which is an IRS approved 501(c)(3) committed to broadening performing arts awareness while advocating education and high standards of excellence in dance. This year, all funding and proceeds will support the creation of a new Chita Rivera Training Scholarship, a program of NYCDAF.
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Joshua Bergasse, Smash
Warren Carlyle, Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Patricia Delgado /Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Shannon Lewis, Just In Time
Jerry Mitchell, Boop! The Musical
Rickey Tripp / DeWitt Fleming, Jr., A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
OUTSTANDING DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Angélica Beliard, Buena Vista Social Club
Kevin Csolak, Gypsy
Carlos Falú, Buena Vista Social Club
DeWitt Fleming, Jr., A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
Jonathan Groff, Just In Time
Robyn Hurder, Smash
Héctor Juan Maisonet, Buena Vista Social Club
Ilda Mason, Buena Vista Social Club
Marielys Molina, Buena Vista Social Club
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW
A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
Boop! The Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Just In Time
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Smash
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A FEATURE FILM
A Nice Indian Boy, Choreographers: Zina D. Mello, Breanna English,
Christian Lagasse
Emilia Perez, Choreographer: Damien Jalet
Sh’ma: A Story of Survival, Choreographer: Suki John
Snow White, Choreographer: Mandy Moore
Wicked, Part 1, Choreographer: Christopher Scott
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DANCE DOCUMENTARY
A Resilient Man, Director: Stephane Carrel
Better Man, Director: Michael Gracey
Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, Director: Bruce David Klein
Two Roads, Director: Susan Wittenberg
Who Cares About Pal Frenak, Director: Gloria Halasz
