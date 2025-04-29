Photos/Video: First Look at Houdini Musical THE IMPOSSIBLE MAN Starring Ryan Silverman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at video and photos of Broadway star and multiple Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman (Broadway’s Side Show, Chicago, The Phantom of the Opera) as the most famous illusionist and showman of all time in the new musical, The Impossible Man, at the world premiere in April at the prestigious Ariston Theatre in Sanremo, on the coast of Italy, home of one the biggest music festivals in the world.

The Impossible Man is planning an official opening for Halloween night 2026, 100 years after Houdini’s "disappearance.” More information to be announced soon.

Featuring more than 20 stage illusions, some never presented before, The Impossible Man is written and directed by Fede Bellone (last production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera with Ramin Karimloo.)

In addition to Silverman as Houdini, the cast also included Alice Mistroni as his wife Bess; Lewis Griffiths as his brother Theo; and Russell Spellman as the presenter of the annual séance for Houdini.

The Broadway-style music, influenced by the magician's Hungarian origins, is composed by Gio Lori (Anastasia in Europe). The show’s illusions included a new appearance of an elephant on stage and a brand-new take on the classic Chinese Water Torture Cell. Paolo Carta (Mary Poppins, Ghost, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory in Europe) orchestrated the show’s magic, with choreography by Gillian Bruce (latest Phantom).

The Impossible Man is based on the true story of the most famous magician and showman of all time. It presents the last show in Detroit of the great magician, with a narrative that bounces between the events on the stage and in the backstage that night and specific flashbacks of his past.

