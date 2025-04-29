MAMMA MIA! Broadway Return Finds its Full Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 30-member company who will bring the global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA!, the ultimate feel-good show set to the timeless songs of ABBA, home to Broadway this summer has been announced.

Mamma Mia!’s Broadway cast will feature Christine Sherrill as Donna, Amy Weaver as Sophie, Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Jim Newman as Bill Austin, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael, and Grant Reynolds as Sky. The ensemble includes Lena Owens as Lisa, Justin Sudderth as Pepper, Ethan Van Slyke as Eddie, Haley Wright as Ali, Sarah Agrusa, Alessandra Antonelli, Caro Daye Attayek, Adia Olanethia Bell, Collin J. Bradley, Emily Croft, Madison Deadman, Jordan De Leon, Nico DiPrimio, Patrick Dunn, Stephanie Genito, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gray Phillips, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn, and George Vickers V. Twenty-five members of the company will be making their Broadway debuts.

Mamma Mia! resumes performances at the Winter Garden Theatre, the original Broadway home of the global smash hit musical, on Saturday, August 2, 2025. An opening night celebration will be held on Thursday, August 14. The limited engagement will play in New York for six months only, through Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Mamma Mia! is Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time, playing a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden, where it opened in 2001, and then at the Broadhurst Theatre.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The Broadway 2025 Production Team is also led by associate director Martha Banta, associate choreographer Janet Rothermel, and associate music supervisor David Holcenberg, along with associate designers Jonathan Allen and Brian Webb (scenic), Lucy Gaiger (costumes), Ed McCarthy (lighting), David Patridge (sound) and Jeff Knaggs (hair).

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, Mamma Mia! is the irresistible musical that has captured the hearts of millions, seen by over 70 million people across the world, and turned into two record-breaking movies.

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited decades ago. Songs including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money, Money, Money,” and “Take a Chance on Me” are all featured in this feel-good celebration of love, family and friendship.

To date, Mamma Mia! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $7 billion at the box office. The show has played continuously to packed houses in London since 1999, making it the third-longest running musical in West End history. During Mamma Mia!’s original Broadway run, the show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period. Multiple productions continue around the world today, including the 25th Anniversary North American tour; an International Tour that played several Chinese cities last year before continuing throughout Europe this year; and a First-Class full-length production on board the Royal Caribbean International’s Allure of the Seas, one of the largest cruise ships in the world.

Deals from Mamma Mia! Winter Garden Theatre (Broadway) A decade after closing, Mamma Mia! will return to Broadway this summer. The musical, featuring music by ABBA, will begin previews on August 2 ahead of an opening night on August 14. The run is slated for the Winter Garden Theater, the musical’s original home on Broadway, where it opened in 2001. The production played for a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden and then at the Broadhurst Theatre, making it Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time. Get Tickets from $89.00