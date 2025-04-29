Amber Gray, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Star in A WRINKLE IN TIME at Arena Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arena Stage has revealed the cast and creative team for A Wrinkle in Time, an interstellar world-premiere musical adaptation based on the classic novel by Madeleine L'Engle that has captured the hearts and imaginations of generations. Featuring a book by Doris Duke Artist Award recipient Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band) and music and lyrics by two-time Obie Award winner Heather Christian (Oratorio for Living Things), A Wrinkle in Time will run June 12 – July 20, 2025, in Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater, directed by two-time Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans.

“A Wrinkle in Time transcends the boundaries of time, space, and even genre,” said Arena Stage Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif. “It is both epic and intimate, cosmic and deeply human. To share this journey of hope, family, and radical empathy with our community is a gift. This story reminds us that we each hold the capacity to reshape the world when we lead with love.”

While experimenting with time travel and The Fifth Dimension, Meg Murry's father disappears. In a race to rescue him, Meg, her friend Calvin, and her younger brother Charles Wallace set off—across galaxies and time itself—to bring him home. Can they outwit the forces of evil they will encounter on their heart-stopping journey through space? Guided by stars, shadowed by darkness, and armed only with her intellect, heart, and a few improbable friends…Meg will learn that love is the most powerful force in the universe.



Staging this intergalactic voyage will be Nicholas Barrón (New York City Center’s Ragtime) as Calvin, Tony nominee Amber Gray (Broadway’s Hadestown) as Mrs. Whatsit, Taylor Iman Jones (Broadway’s Six) as Meg Murry, Vicki Lewis (Broadway’s Damn Yankees) as Mrs. Which, Mateo Lizcano (Broadway’s Kimberly Akimbo) as Charles Wallace, and Stacey Sargeant (Broadway’s for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf) as Mrs. Who.

The gravity-defying ensemble for A Wrinkle in Time will include Leanne Antonio (Broadway’s The Lion King), Michael Di Liberto (Broadway’s Tammy Faye), Kimberly Dodson (Broadway’s Summer), Andrea Jones-Sojola (Broadway’s The Music Man), Aidan Joyce (Monumental Theatre Company’s Spring Awakening), Rebecca Madeira (Signature Theatre’s Sweeney Todd), Gabrielle Rice (Signature Theatre’s The Color Purple), Jon Patrick Walker (Hamilton National Tour), Ronald Joe Williams (Arena’s Unknown Soldier), and Jayke Workman (Broadway’s Chicago). The company is rounded out by swings Alex De Bard (Signature Theatre’s Hair), Edward Simon (Signature Theatre’s Ragtime), Dillan James Smith (PAW Patrol Live!), and Alyssa Enita Stanford (Asolo Rep’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

