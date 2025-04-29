Video: Watch 'Just Another Day' From NEXT TO NORMAL, Coming Soon to PBS Great Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld previously announced, the 2024 West End production of Next to Normal was filmed last September and will air this May as part of PBS' Great Performances line-up. Now, a new clip has been released from "Just Another Day," a musical number from the show featuring Caissie Levy, Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe, and Eleanor Worthington-Cox. Tune in to PBS on Friday, May 9 at 9 p.m. ET to watch the musical.

The Donmar Warehouse production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical starred Caissie Levy, Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Jack Ofrecio.

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. This production first played at The Donmar Warehouse before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre for a limited run in 2024.

Michael Longhurst directed the production, which features a creative team led by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning writer Brian Yorkey. Read the reviews for the original UK production here.

