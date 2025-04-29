Hannah Dodd and Rob Madge Will Lead CABARET at the Kit Kat Club in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The West End production of Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB has announced new casting! From 29 May 2025, Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd will play Sally Bowles and Olivier nominee Rob Madge will play The Emcee.

They join Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider, Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz, Fred Haig as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie. The cast is completed by Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Damon Gould, Adrian Grove, El Haq Latief, Justin-Lee Jones, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Ben Simon Wilson, Anne-Marie Wojna, Patrick Wilden and Lucy Young.

Rob Madge and Hannah Dodd's final performance will be Saturday 20 September 2025.

From 26 – 28 May 2025, Anne-Marie Wojna will play Sally Bowles and Damon Gould will play The Emcee.

On Monday 7 July, Cabaret will celebrate the milestone of 1,500 performances at the KIT KAT CLUB with a special gala night. Cabaret is currently booking until Saturday 28 March 2026.

Meet the Cast

Rising UK star Hannah Dodd can be seen in the third season of ‘Bridgerton' for Netflix, playing the coveted role of Francesca Bridgerton. Hannah trained in Musical Theatre & Dance at London Studio Centre where she graduated straight into her first acting role, playing one of the series leads in 'Find Me In Paris' for Disney, Nickelodeon & Hulu, continuing the role for a further two seasons. Hannah also featured in a recurring role in two seasons of the highly popular Hulu series ‘Harlots'. 2022 saw the release of Netflix series ‘Anatomy of a Scandal' with Hannah playing the younger version of series lead Sienna Miller. She also played the infamous ‘Corinne Foxworth' in the mini series ‘Flowers In The Attic: The Origins' for Lifetime - an adaptation of the highly popular and controversial books. At the end of 2022, Hannah was back on Netflix, playing a major role in ‘Enola Holmes 2' alongside Millie Bobby Brown which was the platforms number one film in 71 countries. Her other film credits include Marvel's ‘Eternals' and ‘Fighting With My Family' & ‘Family Secrets'. Most recently she can be seen in ‘The Road Trip' for Paramount+ and is currently filming Season 4 of 'Bridgerton'. Cabaret marks Hannah's West End and stage debut.

Rob Madge is a theatre-maker, writer and actor. They began working professionally in theatre aged nine, having spent most of their childhood forcing their family to help them put on shows in the living room. Training: Sylvia Young Theatre School, University of Warwick and Royal Academy of Music (ARAM). Rob's one-person show My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?) had sell-out runs at the Turbine Theatre, Edinburgh Festival, across the UK, Garrick Theatre and the Ambassadors in the West End. For their work on My Son's a Queer, Rob won WhatsOnStage, Attitude and Stage Debut Awards and received an Olivier nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play. The show recently premiered in New York at New York City Center. Their second solo show Rob Madge's Regards to Broadway played to full houses at the Garrick Theatre. Other theatre includes: Adapter of Charley's Aunt (Watermill Theatre), Spirit of Sherwood in Robin Hood (London Palladium), Alex in Buyer and Cellar (King's Head and Theatre Royal, Plymouth), Tink in Peter Pan (London Palladium), Pat the Cow in Jack and the Beanstalk (The London Palladium), Millennials (The Other Palace), world premiere of Bedknobs and Broomsticks (UK tour), Les Misérables (UK tour), Matilda the Musical (RSC), Gavroche in Les Misérables (25th Anniversary tour and Concert), Artful Dodger in Oliver! (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Macbeth (Gielgud), Michael Banks in Mary Poppins (Prince Edward). TV includes: The Armstrong and Miller Show (BBC), Poirot: Appointment with Death (ITV), Kröd Mändoon and the Flaming Sword of Fire (Comedy Central), That Mitchell and Webb Look (BBC), and The Sarah Jane Adventures (BBC). Hosting includes: The Stage Awards 2025 (Royal Opera House), Playbill Pride (Times Square, New York City), Stiles & Drewe Prize, writing and hosting With All Our Hearts, a gala celebrating 75 years of the NHS (Adelphi Theatre). Rob was named one of The Stage's Rising Stars for 2024.

Hannah Dodd is not scheduled to appear on Wednesday 4 June at 2.00pm, Thursday 12 June at 7.30pm, Wednesday 18 June at 2.00pm, Thursday 26 June at 7.30pm, Wednesday 2 July at 2.00pm, Thursday 10 July at 7.30pm, Wednesday 16 July at 2.00pm, Thursday 24 July at 7.30pm, Wednesday 30 July at 2.00pm, Thursday 7 August at 7.30pm, Wednesday 13 August at 2.00pm, Thursday 21 August at 7.30pm, Wednesday 27 at August 2.00pm, Thursday 4 September at 7.30pm, Wednesday 10 September at 2.00pm and Thursday 18 September at 7.30pm. At these performances, the role will be played by the alternate Sally Bowles, Anne-Marie Wojna.

Rob Madge is not scheduled to appear from Monday 9 June - Monday 16 June (inclusive), and on Tuesday 16 September. At these performances the role of Emcee will be played by Damon Gould.

About Cabaret

The prologue company are Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine Mcloughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 it won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards as well as the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

The Tony award winning Broadway production of Cabaret opened in April last year at the KIT KAT CLUB at the August Wilson Theatre where it continues to play and currently stars Orville Peck and Eva Noblezada.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club…

One of the most successful musicals of all time Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben van Tienen with lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster, Wigs and Hair design by Sam Cox and Make-Up design by Guy Common. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.

Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by ATG Productions and Underbelly.

