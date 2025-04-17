Mandy Patinkin's SEASONED Series Sets World Premiere at Tribeca

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mandy Patinkin's Seasoned will finally see the light of day. The series, which stars the Tony winner along with his wife, Kathryn Grody, has set its world premiere as part of Tribeca's Festival 2025 lineup. The series is included in the NOW section, which is "dedicated to new independently created pilots and series." The Festival takes place June 4 – 15 in New York City.

Based on the real lives of Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody, Seasoned follows the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of this successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple. As they navigate a society that feels as if it's crumbling around them, will they remain standing? The show was created by Gideon Grody-Patinkin and Ewen Wright.

Seasoned has had a rocky journey to the screen. Inspired by the couple's viral videos that took off during the pandemic, the pilot episode was filmed during the summer of 2022 in New York. Six episodes of the series were ordered by Showtime in April of 2023, only to be canceled two months later.

Following its cancellation, Patinkin and Grody remained optimistic that it would indeed be seen at some point in the future. "I’m quite confident we’re going to find a new home. I’m pretty seasoned in this game, forgive the use of the show title, and I know when something is this unique," Patinkin told The Hollywood Reporter.

Mandy Patinkin is a Tony Award-winning performer whose Broadway credits include Evita, Sunday in the Park with George, and The Secret Garden. Onscreen, he is known for his roles in The Princess Bride, Criminal Minds, and Homelands. In 2024, he was seen on Hulu's Death and Other Details.

Kathryn Grody is an award-winning actress and writer whose honors include a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance for her play, A Mom’s Life, an Obie for Outstanding Featured Actress in Top Girls and an Obie for best ensemble performance in The Marriage Of Bette and Boo.