DRAG: THE MUSICAL Sets Live Cast Album Featuring Liza Minnelli

In celebration of Drag: The Musical’s dynamite Off-Broadway run at New World Stages, the team behind the show will release ‘Drag: The Musical LIVE (The Cast Recording)’ on April 25th via PEG Records/Warner. Pre-orders are available now here.

Produced by Liza Minnelli (who is also co-producer of the live show) and co-creator Tomas Costanza, with Nicholas Kaiser as executive producer, ‘Drag: The Musical LIVE (The Cast Recording)’ will allow fans who have fallen in love with the raucous, empowering and joyous show to relive the magic over and over again.

"From the moment I got involved with Drag: The Musical, I knew it was something special — bold … brave … bursting with heart and music that is all about love. The songs here will make you laugh and cry,” said Minnelli.

“This entire experience and adventure helps you find yourself. Producing this exquisite live album with Tomas is a joy, because he’s a genius surrounded by a brilliant cast and company, and because it captures that electric energy you only get in a theater full of love, laughter, and lashes. This is a fabulous family show. It celebrates childhood innocence, adult tsuris and gorgeous glitter! Darling, this cast sings their faces off — and I couldn’t be prouder to help bring this art into the world."

“KISS ‘Alive II’ and Cheap Trick’s ‘Live at Budokan’ were everything to me when I was a kid,” shared Tomas Costanza. “Those live albums made it feel like the concert was happening right in my bedroom—loud and messy. That’s exactly what rock ’n’ roll is supposed to be. So when Liza and I started working on the Drag: The Musical cast album, we knew we wanted to bring that same kind of energy. No overdubs, no polish—just the raw excitement of the show, captured live and delivered straight to your phone like you’re right there in the front row.”

Including two songs new to the production, “One of the Boys” and “The Showdown”, ‘Drag: The Musical LIVE (The Cast Recording)’ features show creator and drag legend Alaska Thunderfuck and the iconic Liza Minnelli, as well as a mix of the drag and theater legends who brought Drag: The Musical to life throughout its Off-Broadway domination including Nick Adams, Adam Pascal, Beau Coddou, Dylan Patterson, Eddie Korbich, J. Elaine Marcos, Jan Sport, Jujubee, Lagoona Bloo, Kodiak Thompson, Luxx Noir London, Nicholas Kraft, Nick Laughlin, Peli Naomi Woods, Tamika Lawrence, Teddy Wilson Jr.. The album is also engineered by two-time Tony-nominee Drew Levy, and mixed by Davey Badiuk.

“I’m so excited about this live album. The vocals kick ass, and the crowd couldn’t be more amazing,” said Alaska. “It’s just like being in the audience. I’m especially excited about “One of the Boys” because this is the first ever recording of this song and it’s one of my favorites. Thank you to everyone in the cast and crew who made this amazing album possible!”

Drag: The Musical, written by Alaska alongside Costanza and frequent collaborator Ashley Gordon, tells the tale of two rival drag bars coming to blows amidst financial struggles. But underneath the glamorous costumes (courtesy of legendary designer Marco Marco), beautiful wigs, and exquisite make-up is a story of acceptance, self-identity, and the power of community.

And armed with music that emulsifies the energies of Queen, Meatloaf, The New York Dolls, and Rocky Horror, Drag: The Musical became a buzzed-about smash hit when it came to Off-Broadway this past October (following two successful runs at Los Angeles’ The Bourbon Room, and an initial studio soundtrack recording which predated the stage show).

Drag: The Musical will play its final performance Off-Broadway on Sunday, April 27, 2025. At the time of closing, the production will have played 215 performances and 24 previews. A London production is currently in the works.

The show caught major national attention with the likes of the New York Times, NPR, People Magazine, PAPER and Variety, and has been visited by superstars like Chappell Roan, Adam Lambert, Alex Newell, Bob the Drag Queen, Orville Peck, and more! In addition to the all-star cast featured on the forthcoming live soundtrack, Drag: The Musical’s NYC run also featured performances by Joey McIntyre and Jimbo, and the show recently won a special recognition award from the GLAAD Media Awards and scored six Lucille Lortel Awards nominations.

TRACK LISTING

1. Prologue / Welcome to the Fish Tank

Liza Minnelli, Tamika Lawrence, Lagoona Bloo, Luxx Noir London, Nick Adams, Peli Naomi Woods, Nicholas Kraft, Teddy Wilson Jr.

2. She’s All That

Nick Adams, Tamika Lawrence, Lagoona Bloo, Luxx Noir London, Peli Naomi Woods, Nicholas Kraft, Teddy Wilson Jr.

3. Cathouse Fever

Jan Sport, Jujubee, Nick Laughlin, Peli Naomi Woods, Nicholas Kraft, Teddy Wilson Jr.

4. Queen Kitty

Jan Sport, Jujubee, Nick Laughlin, Alaska Thunderfuck, Peli Naomi Woods, Nicholas Kraft, Teddy Wilson Jr.

5. Drag Is Expensive

Nick Adams, Luxx Noir London, Lagoona Bloo, Tamika Lawrence, Adam Pascal

6. Wigs

Jan Sport, Jujubee, Nick Laughlin, Lagoona Bloo, Tamika Lawrence, Luxx Noir London, Alaska Thunderfuck, Nick Adams

7. One of the Boys

Tamika Lawrence

8. Gay As Hell

Eddie Korbich, Nicholas Kraft, Teddy Wilson Jr.

9. Gloria Schmidt

Lagoona Bloo, J. Elaine Marcos, Adam Pascal, Tamika Lawrence

10. Rita LaRitz

J. Elaine Marcos, Alaska Thunderfuck

11. It’s A Drag

Alaska Thunderfuck, Nick Adams, Eddie Korbich

12. It’s So Pretty

Nick Adams, Beau Coddou, Nicholas Kraft, Teddy Wilson Jr., Kodiak Thompson

13. I’m Just Brendan

Beau Coddou

14. Straight Man

Adam Pascal

15. The Showdown

Alaska Thunderfuck, Nick Adams

16. Once Upon A Toilet

﻿Tamika Lawrence, Lagoona Bloo, Luxx Noir London, Nick Adams, Adam Pascal, Beau Coddou, Peli Naomi Woods, Nicholas Kraft, Teddy Wilson Jr.

17. Two Bitches Are Better Than One / Epilogue

Liza Minnelli, Alaska Thunderfuck, Nick Adams