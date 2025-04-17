News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Teases Location of PHANTOM New York Return

It seems we are getting closer to an official announcement for the forthcoming immersive production.

By: Apr. 17, 2025
A new video of Andrew Lloyd Webber has been released, teasing the New York return of The Phantom of the Opera. In the video, Webber opens a letter that states, "My Dear Manager, Did you think I had left you for good? Your Obedient Servant."

Webber plays the part, stating that the "Opera Ghost" is not happy about the closing of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway and will be moving to a new venue - the location at which he was standing in the video. 

Eagle-eyed fans in the comments found the location, noting that it is at the former site of Lee's Art Shop, on West 57th St. in Midtown Manhattan.

No further details for the forthcoming immersive production have been announced at this time, but as BroadwayWorld previously reported, an account with the handle "masqueradenyc" has been created, and teaser images have been appearing on the account. 

About The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera's original run began Broadway previews at the Majestic Theatre on January 9, 1988 and opened on January 26, 1988 starring Michael CrawfordSarah Brightman and Steve Barton

The Phantom of the Opera is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes "The Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again," "Masquerade" and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as 'The Phantom' who haunts the depths of The Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of the young soprano Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

