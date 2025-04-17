National Theatre Cancels First Two Previews of HERE WE ARE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Theatre in London has cancelled the first two preview performances of Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are. The theatre's website notes the cancellation but no reason is cited. The show is playing in the Lyttelton Theatre, starting on April 25.

Here We Are stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski, Chumisa Dornford-May, Richard Fleeshman, Harry Hadden-Paton, Cameron Johnson, Martha Plimpton. and Paulo Szot. The musical is Sondheim's final work, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

After receiving its world premiere and a sold-out run in New York in 2023, this unmissable musical comedy will receive a new production in the Lyttelton theatre. Inspired by two of Luis Buñuel's iconic films, Here We Are is directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello (WICKED /Assassins).

The cast joins the previously announced cast Tracie Bennett (Follies) and Denis O'Hare (Tartuffe), who reprise their roles from the original production in New York, and Rory Kinnear (No Time to Die) who will be joining this new production in London. Further casting to be announced.

Leo and Marianne Brink have found the ideal spot to take their friends. With great reviews, impeccable service and an extensive menu it seems like nothing could go wrong. But after a series of strange events interrupt their meal, they soon realise they've bitten off more than they can chew.