Wake Up With BWW 9/27: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Begins Previews Tonight, and More!

Video: Watch Gavin Creel & Joshua Henry Sing 'Agony' from INTO THE WOODS

by Nicole Rosky

Concord Theatricals / Craft Recordings will soon release the cast recording of the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods on September 30 on streaming and digital platforms worldwide. The CD will be released on December 2, followed by vinyl on March 17, 2023. Check out a video of Gavin Creel and Joshua Henry recording 'Agony' in the studio!. (more...)

Complete Cast Announced for ON YOUR FEET! National Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The complete cast has been announced for the brand new Non-Equity national touring production of ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN. This exciting new production directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado will visit more than 70 cities nationwide.. (more...)

Review Roundup: Hunter Foster, Megan Reinking & More in THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION

by Review Roundups

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation celebrated opening night at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre on September 22, 2022, and is now on stage through October 2, 2022. The production stars Hunter Foster as Clark Griswold and Megan Reinking as Ellen Griswold.. (more...)

Video: Watch Highlights of Jeremy Jordan's New Band, Age of Madness, at Sony Hall

by BroadwayWorld TV

Jeremy Jordan and his new band, Age of Madness, just performed at Sony Hall! BroadwayWorld has exclusive video highlights from the big night!. (more...)

First Look: Willemijn Verkaik Returns to the Stage in REBECCA the Musical in Vienna

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Rebecca the Musical in Vienna at the Raimund Theater. Known for being 'the two most successful German-language musical authors,' Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay's Rebecca has already captivated more than 2 million people worldwide in 12 countries and 10 languages. . (more...)

VIDEO: Oklahoma City's Congregation B'nai Israel Choir Sings Rosh Hashanah Themed OKLAHOMA!

by Team BWW

To celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, Oklahoma City's Congregation B'nai Israel Choir performed a holiday-inspired version of the title song from Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!. (more...)

1776 to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA This Week

by Michael Major

The cast of the new Broadway revival of 1776 will perform on Good Morning America. The episode will also feature interviews with Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, who will discuss Hocus Pocus 2. 1776 is now in previews and opens officially on Thursday, October 6, 2022.. (more...)

Listen: Fox News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

by Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features Fox News reporter, Jennifer Griffin who discussed her career and more. Listen to the full episode here!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Topdog/Underdog begins previews on Broadway tonight!

