Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BWW 9/27: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Begins Previews Tonight, and More!

Wake Up With BWW 9/27: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Begins Previews Tonight, and More!

Plus, watch a video of Gavin Creel and Joshua Henry singing 'Agony' from Into The Woods, full casting for the national tour of On Your Feet!, and more!

Sep. 27, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include Topdog/Underdog beginning previews tonight! Plus, watch a video of Gavin Creel and Joshua Henry singing 'Agony' from Into The Woods, full casting for the national tour of On Your Feet!, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Video: Watch Gavin Creel & Joshua Henry Sing 'Agony' from INTO THE WOODS
by Nicole Rosky

Concord Theatricals / Craft Recordings will soon release the cast recording of the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods on September 30 on streaming and digital platforms worldwide. The CD will be released on December 2, followed by vinyl on March 17, 2023. Check out a video of Gavin Creel and Joshua Henry recording 'Agony' in the studio!. (more...)

Complete Cast Announced for ON YOUR FEET! National Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The complete cast has been announced for the brand new Non-Equity national touring production of ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN. This exciting new production directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado will visit more than 70 cities nationwide.. (more...)

Review Roundup: Hunter Foster, Megan Reinking & More in THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION
by Review Roundups

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation celebrated opening night at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre on September 22, 2022, and is now on stage through October 2, 2022. The production stars Hunter Foster as Clark Griswold and Megan Reinking as Ellen Griswold.. (more...)

Video: Watch Highlights of Jeremy Jordan's New Band, Age of Madness, at Sony Hall
by BroadwayWorld TV

Jeremy Jordan and his new band, Age of Madness, just performed at Sony Hall! BroadwayWorld has exclusive video highlights from the big night!. (more...)

First Look: Willemijn Verkaik Returns to the Stage in REBECCA the Musical in Vienna
by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Rebecca the Musical in Vienna at the Raimund Theater. Known for being 'the two most successful German-language musical authors,' Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay's Rebecca has already captivated more than 2 million people worldwide in 12 countries and 10 languages. . (more...)

VIDEO: Oklahoma City's Congregation B'nai Israel Choir Sings Rosh Hashanah Themed OKLAHOMA!
by Team BWW

To celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, Oklahoma City's Congregation B'nai Israel Choir performed a holiday-inspired version of the title song from Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!. (more...)

1776 to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA This Week
by Michael Major

The cast of the new Broadway revival of 1776 will perform on Good Morning America. The episode will also feature interviews with Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, who will discuss Hocus Pocus 2. 1776 is now in previews and opens officially on Thursday, October 6, 2022.. (more...)

Listen: Fox News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
by Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features Fox News reporter, Jennifer Griffin who discussed her career and more. Listen to the full episode here!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Topdog/Underdog begins previews on Broadway tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Meet the Cast of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, Beginning Previews Tonight!Meet the Cast of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, Beginning Previews Tonight!
September 27, 2022

Topdog/Underdog officially begins previews on Broadway tonight, September 27. The production opens at the John Golden Theatre on October 20. Meet the cast bringing the story to life!
The Ziegfeld Theater Presents the Tony Award-Winning Musical RENTThe Ziegfeld Theater Presents the Tony Award-Winning Musical RENT
September 26, 2022

The Ziegfeld Theater will present “Rent” by Jonathan Larson. Set in the East Village of New York City, “Rent” is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, “Rent” has become a pop culture phenomenon, with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages. 
Firehall Arts Centre & Red Cedar Theatre Present THE UNBROADCAST LIFE OF MILDRED BAILEYFirehall Arts Centre & Red Cedar Theatre Present THE UNBROADCAST LIFE OF MILDRED BAILEY
September 26, 2022

The Firehall Arts Centre, in association with Red Cedar Theatre, will present the workshop presentation of The Unbroadcast Life of Mildred Bailey for two nights: Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15 at 7:30pm.
Citadel Theatre Understudy Program Responds To Pandemic-based Postponements And CancellationsCitadel Theatre Understudy Program Responds To Pandemic-based Postponements And Cancellations
September 26, 2022

New funding for an understudy program offered by The Citadel Theatre will continue to help prevent the postponement or cancellation of performances. Postponements and cancellations result in disappointment for ticket holders, significant revenue loss for the company, and a decrease or elimination of shifts for employees.
New Immersive Family Holiday Experience ILLUMINATE SILVERLAKES Premieres November 25New Immersive Family Holiday Experience ILLUMINATE SILVERLAKES Premieres November 25
September 26, 2022

Even though the frost isn't even on the proverbial pumpkin yet, Skyline Production Group, a Southern California-based producer of immersive consumer-facing events, experiences, and engaging activations for corporate partners, announces the November 25 premiere of ILLUMINATE SILVERLAKES.