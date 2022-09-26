1776 to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA This Week

The cast of the new Broadway revival of 1776 will perform on Good Morning America this Thursday, September 29.

Good Morning America airs live at 7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT on ABC. The episode will also feature an interview with Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, who will discuss Hocus Pocus 2.

1776 includes (in order of appearance) Crystal Lucas-Perry as "John Adams," Gisela Adisa as "Robert Livingston," Nancy Anderson as "George Read," Becca Ayers as "Col. Thomas McKean," Tiffani Barbour as "Andrew McNair," Carolee Carmello as "John Dickinson," Allyson Kaye Daniel as "Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon," Elizabeth A. Davis as "Thomas Jefferson," Mehry Eslaminia as "Charles Thomson," Joanna Glushak as "Stephen Hopkins," Shawna Hamic as "Richard Henry Lee," Eryn LeCroy as "Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall," Liz Mikel as "John Hancock," Patrena Murray as "Benjamin Franklin," Oneika Phillips as "Joseph Hewes," Lulu Picart as "Samuel Chase," Sara Porkalob as "Edward Rutledge," Sushma Saha as "Judge James Wilson," Brooke Simpson as "Roger Sherman," Salome B. Smith as "Courier," Sav Souza as "Dr. Josiah Bartlett," Jill Vallery as "Caesar Rodney," and Shelby Acosta, Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, Dawn L. Troupe and Imani Pearl Williams as Standbys.

The cast includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender and nonbinary.

1776 is now in previews and opens officially on Thursday, October 6, 2022. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

1776 concluded its limited engagement at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA in July 2022. Following the Broadway run, 1776 will begin a national tour in February 2023 in Philadelphia, PA at the Forrest Theatre. 1776 was previously revived on Broadway by Roundabout Theatre Company in 1997 before transferring to a commercial run at the Gershwin Theatre.

What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? This Tony Award-winning Best Musical is tuneful, funny, and constantly surprising, especially in this revolutionary new production from directors Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus. You may never think about our country-who we are and why-the same way again.

1776 features Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards, Book by Peter Stone, Based on a concept by Sherman Edwards, Direction by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, Choreography by Jeffrey L. Page, Music Supervision by David Chase, Orchestrations by John Clancy, Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo and Music Direction by Ryan Cantwell.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Sets), Emilio Sosa (Costumes), Jen Schriever (Lights), Jonathan Deans (Sound), David Bengali (Projections), Mia Neal (Hair & Wigs), Stephen Kopel, CSA (Casting), Brisa Areli Muñoz (Associate Director) and Alfredo Macias (Production Stage Manager).

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made.