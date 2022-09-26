VIDEO: Oklahoma City's Congregation B'nai Israel Choir Sings Rosh Hashanah Themed OKLAHOMA!

To celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, Oklahoma City's Congregation B'nai Israel Choir performed a holiday-inspired version of the title song from Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Watch the full performance below!

Temple B'nai Israel is a Reform Jewish congregation located in Oklahoma City, and is the oldest active Jewish synagogue in Oklahoma.

... and on behalf of BroadwayWorld, L'shana Tova Tikatevu!