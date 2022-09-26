VIDEO: Oklahoma City's Congregation B'nai Israel Choir Sings Rosh Hashanah Themed OKLAHOMA!
The performance features soloist Robert Vann.
To celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, Oklahoma City's Congregation B'nai Israel Choir performed a holiday-inspired version of the title song from Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!
Watch the full performance below!
Temple B'nai Israel is a Reform Jewish congregation located in Oklahoma City, and is the oldest active Jewish synagogue in Oklahoma.
... and on behalf of BroadwayWorld, L'shana Tova Tikatevu!