Complete Cast Announced for ON YOUR FEET! National Tour

September 27, 2022

Basement Light Productions is set to host a closed industry reading of Riley Elton McCarthy's THE LESBIAN PLAY, directed by Colleen Morgen, at ART/NY's South Oxford Space on November 30th at 7:30PM ahead of an OFF-BROADWAY opening of the production at The Triad Theater in June 2023. The Triad Theater production will be the first fully realized staged production of The Lesbian Play and feature a deeply revised, never before-seen version of the script.