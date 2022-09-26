Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Complete Cast Announced for ON YOUR FEET! National Tour

The tour's premiere will take place at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Sep. 26, 2022  

The complete cast has been announced for the brand new Non-Equity national touring production of ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan. This exciting new production directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado will visit more than 70 cities nationwide, with a press premiere to be held at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Joining the previously announced Gaby Albo as Gloria Estefan and Samuel Garnica as Emilio Estefan will be Francisca Tapia as Gloria Fajardo, Adriel Orlando Garcia as José Fajardo, Adela Romero as Consuelo, Lauren Danielle Horgan as Rebecca, Katie McCollum as Young Gloria, and Javier Iván as Young Emilio and Nayib. The ensemble of ON YOUR FEET! includes Facundo Agustín, Miguel Flores, Arquímides González, Emilee Hassanzadeh, Marielisa Lugo, Madelin Marchant, Miranda Pepin, Reynel Reynaldo, Ralphie Rivera de Jesús, Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos, Rodolfo Santamarina, Kristen Tarragó, Sebastian Treviño, Zaiedd Vélez and Marina Vidal.

The ON YOUR FEET! band, led by Music Director Daniel Gutierrez (also on keyboard), features Jaime Ibacache Palma (guitar), Jaime Rodriguez (drums), Danny Santiago (bass), Manny Marquez (percussion), Pedro Carrero (trombone) and Linda Briceño (trumpet). This world class group of musicians includes GRAMMY winners and nominees, multi-instrumentalists, and artists who have performed with pop and rock legends.

"We're bringing a multicultural group of people to our new national tour. I'm proud of this cast and of the musicians who are joining us from around the world: Puerto Rico, Cuba, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Mexico and everywhere in between. We are so proud of this dynamic company," said Luis Salgado.

ON YOUR FEET!, the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! made its Broadway debut that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony Award® nomination for Best Choreography.

"The representation in our cast is truly a rainbow of possibilities. We mean it when we say, 'This is what an American looks like.' My heart is pumping with excitement that we are bringing this talented group of people across the United States," Salgado added.

The ON YOUR FEET! creative team includes scenic design by Clifton Chadick, lighting design by Christopher Annas-Lee, costume design by Jeannette Christensen, video design by Patrick W. Lord, sound design by Diego Garzón, hair and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik, casting by Kate Lumpkin Casting, music direction by Daniel Alejandro Gutierrez, musical supervision by Clay Ostwald, music, lyrics and orchestrations by Emilio and Gloria Estefan, arrangements by Lon Hoyt, additional orchestrations and arrangements by Jorge Casas, Clay Ostwald, and Oscar Hernández. Assisting Salgado are Associate Director Claudia Mulet and Associate Choreographer Shani Talmor.

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan is produced by GFOUR Productions, Evan Bernardin Productions, Salgado Productions, Midnight Theatricals, Jeremiah J. Harris & Alexander Donnelly, Ordinary Magic, Marc David Levine, Sam & Rob Sutton and GRP Entertainment. It is produced through a special license from Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and represented by Columbia Artists Theatricals.

For more information and a complete list of dates and venues, please visit OnYourFeetMusical.com.


