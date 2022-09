First Look: Willemijn Verkaik Returns to the Stage in REBECCA the Musical in Vienna

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Rebecca the Musical in Vienna at the Raimund Theater. Known for being "the two most successful German-language musical authors," Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay's Rebecca has already captivated more than 2 million people worldwide in 12 countries and 10 languages.

This spectacular production, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne Du Maurier, returns to Vienna after many international engagements, directed by Francesca Zambello.

Rebecca had its world premiere in 2006 at Vereinigte Buhnen Wien in Vienna, where it played to sold-out houses for over three years. It continued with successful productions in Budapest, Hungary; Bucharest, Romania; Helsinki, Finland; Stuttgart, Germany; St. Gallen, Switzerland and at the Imperial Theatre in Tokyo.

A planned Broadway production was never staged after producers lost the rights to the musical following financial issues and litigation.

Photo Credit: © VBW / Deen Van Meer