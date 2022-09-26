Video: Watch Highlights of Jeremy Jordan's New Band, Age of Madness, at Sony Hall

When a global pandemic hit, film/Broadway actor Jeremy Jordan found himself with some time on his hands. He and a few of his super talented friends got together and casually decided to make themselves into rock stars.

Age of Madness was born as they decided to create something different, a sound that evoked both nostalgia and a sense of something brand new. Grounded by a pounding drum beat, elevated by mind-melting guitar melodies and sent skyward by a bold, sweeping violin, every song is a unique story, crafted with vocal and lyrical precision. They call themselves Age of Madness as a testimony to both where we came from and where we stand in today's bitterly divided world.

Just last night, they raised the volume at Sony Hall in their NYC concert debut. BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you exclusive highlights from the show below!