Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Highlights of Jeremy Jordan's New Band, Age of Madness, at Sony Hall

Age of Madness will play at London's HERE at Outernet on November 13.

Sep. 26, 2022  

When a global pandemic hit, film/Broadway actor Jeremy Jordan found himself with some time on his hands. He and a few of his super talented friends got together and casually decided to make themselves into rock stars.

Age of Madness was born as they decided to create something different, a sound that evoked both nostalgia and a sense of something brand new. Grounded by a pounding drum beat, elevated by mind-melting guitar melodies and sent skyward by a bold, sweeping violin, every song is a unique story, crafted with vocal and lyrical precision. They call themselves Age of Madness as a testimony to both where we came from and where we stand in today's bitterly divided world.

Just last night, they raised the volume at Sony Hall in their NYC concert debut. BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you exclusive highlights from the show below!

Video: Watch Highlights of Jeremy Jordan's New Band, Age of Madness, at Sony Hall
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


VLOG: Go Backstage At INTO THE WOODS With Kennedy Kennedy Kanagawa - Episode 2VLOG: Go Backstage At INTO THE WOODS With Kennedy Kennedy Kanagawa - Episode 2
September 24, 2022

It's week 2 and BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes of Into the Woods on Broadway with our new vlog series by Kennedy Kanagawa, who puppeteers breakout star Milky White on Broadway.
VIDEO: LES MISERABLES Tour Gets Ready to Hit the RoadVIDEO: LES MISERABLES Tour Gets Ready to Hit the Road
September 24, 2022

The barricades are coming to a city near you! Cameron Mackintosh's production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, is about to hit the road. The cast just gave BroadwayWorld a very special sneak peek and you can catch highlights in this video!
Video: First Look at AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at The REV Theatre CompanyVideo: First Look at AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at The REV Theatre Company
September 23, 2022

The REV Theatre Company is now presenting its final production of its 2022 season - Ain't Misbehavin'. The show runs through October 11th at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, NY. Get a first look at footage here!
Photos & Video: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Captured by Famed Rock Photographer Neal PrestonPhotos & Video: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Captured by Famed Rock Photographer Neal Preston
September 23, 2022

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and co-lyrics by Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, has partnered with one of the world’s most celebrated rock photographers, Neal Preston, to shoot exclusive photos that will be featured in the highly-anticipated Broadway production. Check out the photos here!
VIDEO: ALADDIN National Tour Gets Ready to Hit the RoadVIDEO: ALADDIN National Tour Gets Ready to Hit the Road
September 23, 2022

Agrabah is coming to a city near you! The North American tour of the Disney hit will launch in Schenectady, NY at Proctors, playing October 11-23, 2022. The company just met the press and we are taking you inside the rehearsal room in this video.