Listen: Fox News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

This week's episode features Fox News reporter, Jennifer Griffin. Griffin is an American journalist who works as the chief national security correspondent at the Pentagon for Fox News.

On Little Known Facts, she discussed her career, early influences, and more.

"My mom is a big influence of mine, she was an extraordinary mother," she said. "She started, thirty years ago in a theatre Alexandria (Virginia) called Metro Stage. She was one of the founders and is now the Artistic Producing Director."

Griffin also shared her connection to another famous figure in theatre.

"I was a young teenage babysitter for Tommy Kail," she reveals. "Who ended up on Broadway, the producer of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda's right-hand good friend."

"Years later, when Hamilton took off and you couldn't find a ticket, he was kind enough to give myself and my son, who was eight at the time, house seats," Griffin shared. "And we sat next to Steven Spielberg."

Griffin graduated from Harvard University in 1992, receiving a B.A. in Government.

Prior to working at the Pentagon, Griffin started her career reporting for The Sowetan newspaper in Johannesburg, South Africa, covering Nelson Mandela's prison release and South Africa's transition from apartheid.

She then lived in Islamabad, reporting on the rise of the Taliban in Pakistan and Afghanistan before moving to Moscow in 1996 where she reported for three years on the end of the Boris Yeltsin era and the rise of Vladimir Putin. In 1999, Griffin became a Jerusalem-based correspondent for 7 years, providing coverage of the Second Palestinian Intifada, suicide bombings, military incursions and failed peace deals.

In 2000, she provided on-site coverage of Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon, its withdrawal from the Gaza strip and Yasser Arafat's funeral. In 2005, Griffin conducted a rare interview with former Prime Minister of Israel Ariel Sharon before he lapsed into a coma. Griffin later coauthored with her husband NPR correspondent Greg Myre This Burning Land: Lessons from the Front Lines of the Transformed Israeli-Palestinian Conflict.

Since 2007, Griffin has reported daily from the Pentagon where she questions senior military leaders, travels to war zones with the Joint Chiefs and Secretaries of Defense, and reports on all aspects of the military. Since 2010, Griffin has hosted the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine's Heroes of Military Medicine Awards. For the past decade, Griffin has also hosted the Wounded Warrior Experience, which features stories from wounded veterans and service members.

She is a member of the Board of Directors for the Prevent Cancer Foundation and an Advisory Board Member for Report for America, an effort by the Ground Truth Project to save local journalism. She was recently awarded the Transatlantic Leadership Network 2022 Freedom of the Media Gold Medal Award for Public Service and received the Medal of Honor Foundation's "Tex" McCrary Award for Excellence in Journalism in 2015.