Wake Up With BWW 8/20: Colton Ryan and Nik Dodani Join DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film, and More!

Colton Ryan and Nik Dodani have joined the cast Universal's film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. Dodani will play Jared and Ryan will play Connor.

Further judges announced for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage: Dance Edition! Judges include Phil LaDuca, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Tyler Hanes, Sasha Hutchings, and Megan Sikora!

1) VIDEO: Watch the SUPERYOU THE MUSICAL Virtual Album Listening Party!

SuperYou the Musical held a virtual listening party to celebrate the release of their concept album!. (more...)

2) Colton Ryan and Nik Dodani Join DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Adaptation

Deadline has reported that Colton Ryan and Nik Dodani have joined the cast Universal's film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. Dodani will play Jared and Ryan will play Connor.. (more...)

3) Judges Announced For BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage: Dance Edition- Win $1000 for Charity + LaDuca Shoes & FREE Dance Classes!

Hosted by Ben Cameron, the NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION judges panel will include: Phil LaDuca, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Tyler Hanes, Sasha Hutchings, and Megan Sikora- plus more special guests judges to be announced soon!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Ellyn Marsh as Tina Fey, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Gerald Caesar and More Take on MEAN GIRLS in a Social Distance Parody

by BroadwayWorld TV

Ellyn Marsh appears as the iconic comedian Tina Fey, as well as Hornberger portraying all three of the North Shore high 'plastics.'. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Talks Taking Zoom Dance Classes in Preparation For THE MUSIC MAN

by Stage Tube

Hugh Jackman recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jackman revealed that he has been taking the Zoom dance classes offered by the Broadway Dance Center.. (more...)

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Un Ballo, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Theatre for One: Here We Are will feature microplays all written and directed by black, indigenous, and women of color in observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Tune in at 7:30pm here!

BWW Exclusive: BWW Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman Wants You to Solve a Mystery with BROADWAY WHODUNIT?

We're catching up with Feldman, who made his Broadway debut just last year as the title character in Dear Evan Hansen, following a win at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. Read on here to find out what to expect from Mystery #2 and more!

What we're watching: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Releases Music Video of Kimber Elayne Sprawl Performing 'Tight Connection To My Heart'

Last night a brand new music video for "Tight Connection To My Heart," from Girl from the North Country was released as part of Harlem Week's Virtual Music Festival. The video features footage of Kimber Elayne Sprawl exploring the streets of Harlem.

Prior to the theatre shutdown, Sprawl played Marianne Laine in Girl from the North Country on Broadway.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andrew Garfield, who turns 37 today!

Andrew Garfield won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his role as Prior Walter in ANGELS IN AMERICA.

Garfield made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the revival of Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Death Of A Salesman, opposite Phillip Seymour-Hoffman and directed by Mike Nichols. His portrayal of Biff Loman earned him a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play.

Film credits include Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which combined grossed over 1.5 billion at the box-office; Ramin Bahrani's 99 Homes opposite Michael Shannon and Laura Dern; David Fincher's The Social Network, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor; Mark Romanek's Never Let Me Go opposite Keira Knightley and Carey Mulligan; Terry Gilliam's The Imaginarium Of Dr. Parnassus; Spike Jonze's robot love story I'm Here; Robert Redford's Lions For Lambs; Julian Jarrold's Red Riding Trilogy - 1974; and John Crowley's Boy A, for which he earned BAFTA's Best Actor Award in 2008.

