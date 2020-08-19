Judges Announced For BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage: Dance Edition- Win $1000 for Charity + LaDuca Shoes & FREE Dance Classes!

The judges will make their first appearance on the premiere episode later this month.

Dust off your dancing shoes, because BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - Sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

BroadwayWorld is inviting students to submit videos of themselves dancing to a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. Entries are now open for students in two age groups: college students (18-22 years old) and high school students (14-17 years old). Entries will be accepted through midnight EST, August 21, 2020.

Those moving on to the next round each week will have Friday through Monday to record and submit a new song, fitting within a specified theme, for the next round of the competition!

As we move down to the top 10, we will feature weekly live shows on Facebook with Broadway judges who will provide feedback and have the opportunity to move one of the contestants on to the next round by unanimous decision.

Hosted by BroadwayWorld favorite Ben Cameron, the NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION judges panel will include: Phil LaDuca, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Tyler Hanes, Sasha Hutchings, and Megan Sikora- plus more special guests judges to be announced soon!

Ben Cameron is your Broadway Buddy! Ben has appeared in the original Broadway casts of Wicked and Footloose and has also appeared in Aida. Tour credits include Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald, Footloose, Fame, The Who's Tommy and State Fair. Ben is the creator and host of NYC staple Broadway Sessions (, 12 years of programming, 2019 MAC Award recipient), BroadwayWorld's hit web series Dance Captain Dance Attack, The Broadway Cast podcast talk show, Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance and more. Ben is also the MainStage host of Broadway Con and serves as Emcee for Onstage NY and NYCDA talent competitions. Ben is a frequent face on PBS Thirteen, WLIW and NJTV having hosted special including Broadway on THIRTEEN, Hamilton's America, the Downtown Abby New Years marathon, Heather Headley-Life is a Stage and more. Ben served as the Broadway correspondent on Channel Q radio and served as host of the Reward The Fan Broadway Trivia game app. Ben travels the world teaching theatre and dance masterclasses as well as writes and directs solo shows for some of NYC's greatest talents. Ben continues to lend his unique energy and insight to numerous events and benefits throughout the theatre community and beyond.Ben likes you. @BenDoesBroadway www.bencameron.nyc

Phil LaDuca is an Internationally acclaimed Shoe Designer, Choreographer, Master Dance Teacher and Drama Desk Award Winner (2017). Before creating the LaDuca Shoe Line and becoming the "Gucci of Dance Shoes", Phil was a Broadway song and dance man, and an internationally renowned choreographer and master dance teacher. Phil started his career singing in rock bands before moving on to classical ballet, contemporary and jazz companies and finally on Broadway where he appeared in "Brigadoon" for Agnes DeMille (with fellow sword dancer, Jerry Mitchell), "Pirates of Penzance" with Kevin Kline, and was the original understudy for the Gene Kelly role in "Singin' In the Rain" for Twyla Tharp. Phil also toured in "Camelot" with Richard Harris and "Me and My Girl" as Bill Snipson. Along with his busy schedule designing shoes for the likes of Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Pink, Michelle Williams, Shania Twain, Taylor Swift, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta Jones, Chita Rivera, Michelle Williams and most of the shows on Broadway; Moulin Rouge, Frozen, Wicked, Book of Mormon, Aladdin, Tootsie, Anastasia, Cher Show, Summer, Radio City Christmas Spectacular; TV - Fosse/Verdon, Hairspray Live, So You Think You Can Dance, SMASH; Movies - The Eternals, The Prom, West Side Story (Spielberg remake), The Greatest Showman, La La Land, Chicago, Burlesque, NINE, Mamma Mia, Julie/Julia, Hail Caesar, Burlesque, NINE, Chicago, Mamma Mia, Julie/Julia. Phil is honored to be a part of this great project; BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage, Dance.

Asmeret Ghebremichael was last seen in London's West End production of Dreamgirls as Lorrell Robinson(IARA Award nomination). She also played Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon. Her Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon, Elf The Musical, Legally Blonde(Pilar), Spamalot, Wicked, and Footloose. Off Broadway, Asmeret appeared in In The Heights(Drama Desk Award), and was nominated for Lucille Lortel, Audelco, and Chita Rivera Awards for her portrayal as Nickie in Sweet Charity opposite Sutton Foster. Film and TV credits include Confessions of a Shopaholic, The Wiz Live!, Trevor Moore: High in Church, Submissions Only, Legally Blonde, and Get Even, which is currently streaming worldwide on Netflix. Asmeret recently wrote an op-ed for Broadway News and was featured in Forbes. She studied Communications at NYU, where she was a Martin Luther King Scholar and valedictory speaker of her graduating class. Find her on Instagram @asmeretghebremichael and on Twitter @asmeretyemane.

Tyler Hanes is an actor/singer/ dancer/ choreographer best known for his work on the Broadway stage. His Broadway credits include Rum Tum Tugger in Cats, Larry in A Chorus Line, On The Town, Hairspray, Sweet Charity, The Frogs, The Boy From Oz, Urban Cowboy, and Oklahoma! Off-Broadway, he was featured in Stephen Sondheim's A Bed and A Chair: A New York Love Affair, Juno, and American Dance Machine for the 21st Century. He toured nationally with the first national tour of Fosse. Some regional credits include The Old Globe, The Kennedy Center, Hartford Stage, Barrington Stage, Signature Theatre, Paper Mill, and MSMT. Onscreen, he has appeared on Pose, The Good Fight, Elementary, the Coen Brothers' Hail, Caesar!, The Blacklist, 30 Rock, Ms. Guidance, Scenario, and as Jerry Orbach in the Emmy Award winning Fosse/Verdon on FX. Most recently, Tyler choreographed Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls on Broadway. Other choreography credits include Dancing with the Stars, Kristin Chenoweth's Some Lessons Learned World Tour, Kristin Chenoweth: Coming Home for PBS,The American Country Awards, New York Fashion Week, and El Chico De Oz in Lima, Peru. www.tylerhanes.net @thetylerhanes

Sasha Hutchings is an actress, foodie, lover of manatees, and collector of too many house plants. She was most recently seen as Laurey Williams in Oklahoma!, winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival. Sasha is notably an original cast member of Hamilton. Additional Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Rocky, Motown, and Memphis. TV credits include Paula Kelly on Fosse/Verdon, The Bold Type, Jessica Jones, Master of None, Blue Bloods, and The Dangerous Book for Boys. Sasha is a teaching artist with the Arthur Miller Foundation, Epic Theatre Ensemble, and New York City public school theatre programs. She holds a BPA in Dance Performance from Oklahoma City University.

Megan Sikora has been seen On and Off Broadway in #DateMe (Woman 1), Chick Flick (Dawn), Clueless (Miss Geist/Stoeger), Holiday Inn (Lila Dixon/Chita Rivera Award), Church and State (Sara Whitmore), The Nance (Standby), Under My Skin (Nanette), Gentlemen Prefer Blondes at Encores! (Gloria), How To Succeed In Business (Miss Krumholtz), Promises, Promises (Miss Polanski, Sylvie, Turkey Lurkey), Curtains (Bambi / LA Ovation Nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical), Applause at Encores! (Bonnie), Showboat at Carnegie Hall (Ellie), Wicked (u/s Glinda and Nessarose), Dracula (u/s Lucy and Mina), Wonderful Town, Thoroughly Modern Millie (Ruth), 42nd Street (Lorraine), and Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party. Regional theatre: The Muny: Lina Lamont in Singin' In The Rain, The Old Globe and Hartford Stage: Bianca/Lois in Kiss Me Kate, Papermill Playhouse: Claudine in Can Can and Ado Annie in Oklahoma! TUTS: (Miss) Shields in A Christmas Story, Marriott Lincolnshire: Sally Bowles in Cabaret, and toured as Adelaide in Guys and Dolls and Judy in White Christmas. Film/ TV: Chuck (Indie), Ted 2, Pose, Gypsy (Netfllix), Bull, The Good Fight, Braindead, Elementary, The Sound of Music Live on NBC, Boardwalk Empire, and Important Things With Dimitre Martin.

Both the college and high school winner of The LaDuca Achievement Award for Excellence will receive a Broadway prize-pack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, shoes from LaDuca, a scholarship to Steps on Broadway's summer programs and a $1000 donation to a charity of their choosing.

Winners will receive either:

-The classic LaDuca Y-strap adorns an additional support strap in the Alexis. The design provides added support across the top of the foot concentrated at the bunion-area. A 2.5" heel is perfect for students, dancers new to heeled character shoes, and those looking for a stable shoe to guide them through their choreography. Alexis has a soft suede sole to ensure maximum foot articulation. All LaDuca shoes are handcrafted in Italy to ensure our dancers have all the comfort and flexibility they desire.

OR

-Made with master jazz dancer and choreographer, Luigi, in mind, this shoe provides maximum flexibility and articulation of the foot. The thin suede sole allows the movement of a jazz slipper. Hidden elastic gussets carry flexibility throughout the foot and a gummie heel provides a perfectly stable platform for dancers to land on. All LaDuca shoes are handmade in Italy to provide dancers with the comfort and quality they desire.

As well as a prize from Steps on Broadway!

Steps on Broadway is an internationally-recognized dance training center serving the needs of dancers of all ages and abilities. Generations of aspiring and professional dancers, as well as dance enthusiasts, participate in a myriad of programs, including drop-in classes, professional training programs, children's programs, and an international study program.

First place winners will receive a $500 scholarship, with $200 and $100 scholarships for the first and second runner up respectively!

