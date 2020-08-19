VIDEO: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Releases Music Video of Kimber Elayne Sprawl Performing 'Tight Connection To My Heart'

Click Here for More Articles on GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

The video was released as part of Harlem Week’s Virtual Music Festival.

Last night a brand new music video for "Tight Connection To My Heart," from Girl From The North Country was released as part of Harlem Week's Virtual Music Festival. The video features footage of Kimber Elayne Sprawl exploring the streets of Harlem.

Prior to the theatre shutdown, Sprawl played Marianne Laine in Girl From The North Country on Broadway.

Check out the video below!

Girl From The North Country is set at a guesthouse at the crossroads of the nation. Wanderers at a turning point in their lives. Each one is driven by a dream - some for work, some for love; all for hope. They each have a song to sing, and once they do, their lives will change forever.

Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.

The Broadway production of Girl From The North Country is produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, Mary Beth O'Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic (Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus; Executive Director, Kate Varah; Producer, Georgia Gatti) and The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham; Director of Public Theater Productions, Mandy Hackett), with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

Girl From The North Country began performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) and opened on Thursday, March 5.

