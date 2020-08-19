VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Talks Taking Zoom Dance Classes in Preparation For THE MUSIC MAN
He also discussed his Wolverine audition, showed off some old headshots, and more!
Hugh Jackman recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jackman revealed that he has been taking the Zoom dance classes offered by the Broadway Dance Center.
"I gotta say, sometimes it's humiliating because there'll be like 70 people in the class," Jackman said. "I don't have my [webcam] on, obviously, but I do look and it's just basically 68 of them are teenage girls, and me. And I think, 'Is this weird? This is weird.'"
Jackman also talked about his Wolverine audition, showed off the handwritten recipe book his mother made for him, and compared his old headshots with Jimmy's.
Check out the full interview below!
