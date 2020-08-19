VIDEO: Watch the SUPERYOU THE MUSICAL Virtual Album Listening Party!

SUPERYOU THE MUSICAL hosted a virtual listening party!

SuperYou the Musical held a virtual listening party to celebrate the release of their concept album!

Life happens. Somehow, we lose touch with our joy, our passion, our power. We forget who the hero is in our own story. Enter SuperYou - the journey of a woman who reconnects with her dreams when her superheroine creations come to life. Featuring mind-blowing female performers, new, iconic superheroines and an instantly singable, anthemic modern rock score, SuperYou is the heartwarming story of a woman remembering the power of her own voice.

With book, music and lyrics from the visionary mind of Lourds Lane, directed/choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter, and featuring designs by an award-winning Broadway creative team, SuperYou reminds us that now more than ever, the world needs a superhero. That superhero is you.

