Colton Ryan and Nik Dodani Join DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Adaptation

Deadline has reported that Colton Ryan and Nik Dodani have joined the cast Universal's film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. Dodani will play Jared and Ryan will play Connor.

The film will star Ben Platt and Amandla Stenberg. Kaitlyn Dever is also rumored to star in the movie.

Stephen Chbosky is set to direct the film. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce the film through Marc Platt Productions and Pasek and Paul, who wrote the music and lyrics, are executive producing. Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, will write the script.

Dodani stars as Zahid on the Netflix original series Atypical as the best friend and mentor to Sam. Dodani's film credits include Columbia Pictures' psychological thriller Escape Room.

Ryan's TV credits include Apple+ TV show Little Voice. Prior to the Broadway shutdown, Ryan was starring in Girl From the North Country on Broadway. He recurred on FX's "The Americans," and Showtime's "Homeland." He will appear in Rhys Ernst's upcoming feature, Adam, alongside Margaret Qualley and Nicholas Alexander. Colton understudied for Ben Platt in the Tony-Award winning musical Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. He also shot a lead role in the feature film The Social Ones, directed by Laura Kosann.

