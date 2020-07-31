Wake Up With BWW 7/31: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Adaptation Coming to Disney+, and More!

Other top stories: Phantom will not close permanently in the West End, vote for our Theatre Fans' Choice Awards, and more!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Disney+ is developing a feature adaptation of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's Once On This Island, with a screenplay by playwright Jocelyn Bioh.

The Phantom of the Opera is not closing permanently in the West End, but rather closing temporarily to undergo renovations.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Has Not Closed Permanently, Really Useful Group Clarifies

by Stephi Wild

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group has clarified an earlier statement that The Phantom of the Opera has permanently closed in the West End. RUG president Jessica Koravos told The Stage that this is untrue, and the show is only being closed for work to be done on the show's set and the theatre.. (more...)

2) Doctors, Theme Park Visitors and More Weigh in on Disney World's Reopening

Vox has reported on the various opinions surrounding Disney World's reopening in the wake of the rising COVID-19 numbers in Florida, sharing opinions of medical health professionals, theme park visitors and more.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Holliday Perform Tribute to Late Congressman John Lewis

by Stage Tube

Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday was in attendance at the national funeral of Congressman John Robert Lewis, which was held today at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. Watch she performs a powerful tribute to the American icon- 'Only What You Do For Christ Will Last' by Raymond Rasberry. . (more...)

4) Voting Open For The 18th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards: 'Best Of The Decade' Edition!

by BWW Staff

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that voting is now open for the 18th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say. . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Annaleigh Ashford

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Dvořák's Rusalka, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Lauren and Noodle host Broadway Song/Story Time and Vasthy Mompoint hosts Broadway Dance Party, for Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here.

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today's special guest is Jerry Mitchell! Tune in here.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Watch Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen Talk EVITA & More on 'Tuesday, Thursday'

Today, Ben's "All Beef Patti" is the Evita Original London Cast Recording and Daniel's Who Do You Think You Are is Marilyn Maye in Hello Dolly. Tune in today, July 30 at 10:30am to watch live!

What we're geeking out over: Jocelyn Bioh Will Adapt ONCE ON THIS ISLAND for Release on Disney+

Disney+ is developing a feature adaptation of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's Once On This Island, with a screenplay by playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and direction by Wanuri Kahiu. Marc Platt will produce the project.

Compared to Hamilton, this musical event will be more of a 'traditional adaptation' than a stage performance.

What we're watching: Tim Minchin Talks UPRIGHT and More with Judd Apatow

Australian drama UPRIGHT, co-written, composed by and starring internationally renowned Australian actor, comedian and musician Tim Minchin, exclusively premieres on Thursday, August 6 on Sundance Now.

The first two episodes premiered on July 21 through ATX Festival, accompanied by a virtual Q&A with Tim and moderated by acclaimed director Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up).

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles