VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Holliday Perform Tribute to Late Congressman John Lewis

The Broadway veteran sings "Only What You Do For Christ Will Last".

Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday was in attendance at the national funeral of Congressman John Robert Lewis, which was held today at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. Watch she performs a powerful tribute to the American icon- "Only What You Do For Christ Will Last" by Raymond Rasberry.

Holliday is best known for starring in the smash Broadway musical, Dreamgirls, with her show-stopping performance as Effie White, the iconic role which garnered her a Tony Award for Best Actress in A Musical. She was discovered at age 17 while singing in her church choir in Houston, Texas by Broadway dancer Jamie Patterson, who persuaded and guided her to New York, where she made her Broadway debut in Vinnette Carroll's Your Arms Too Short To Box With God as a featured soloist.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You