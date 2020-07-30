Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tim Minchin Talks UPRIGHT and More with Judd Apatow

Article Pixel

The highly-anticipated miniseries debuts in the U.S. August 6 on Sundance Now.

Jul. 30, 2020  

Australian drama UPRIGHT, co-written, composed by and starring internationally renowned Australian actor, comedian and musician Tim Minchin, exclusively premieres on Thursday, August 6 on Sundance Now.

The first two episodes premiered on July 21 through ATX Festival, accompanied by a virtual Q&A with Tim and moderated by acclaimed director Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up).

Watch the Q&A below!

UPRIGHT is an 8-part drama following a shabby musician (Minchin) who has to drive across Australia with nothing but a piano, and finds his baggage soon increases when a runaway girl comes into his life (Milly Alcock, 2018 Rising Star Award, Casting Guild of Australia).

VIDEO: Tim Minchin Talks UPRIGHT and More with Judd Apatow
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

From This Author TV News Desk