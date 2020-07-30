VIDEO: Tim Minchin Talks UPRIGHT and More with Judd Apatow

The highly-anticipated miniseries debuts in the U.S. August 6 on Sundance Now.

Australian drama UPRIGHT, co-written, composed by and starring internationally renowned Australian actor, comedian and musician Tim Minchin, exclusively premieres on Thursday, August 6 on Sundance Now.

The first two episodes premiered on July 21 through ATX Festival, accompanied by a virtual Q&A with Tim and moderated by acclaimed director Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up).

Watch the Q&A below!

UPRIGHT is an 8-part drama following a shabby musician (Minchin) who has to drive across Australia with nothing but a piano, and finds his baggage soon increases when a runaway girl comes into his life (Milly Alcock, 2018 Rising Star Award, Casting Guild of Australia).

Related Articles