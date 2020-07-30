Voting Open For The 18th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards: 'Best Of The Decade' Edition!

Cast your vote today through August 31st!

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that voting is now open for the 18th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.

Though this theatre season has been truncated all around the world, it will be back, and there is still much to celebrate. This year, we opened up nominations to the fans to select your favorite performances from the last ten years, with eligible performances falling between the 2009-2010 Broadway season to 2020. Over the course of the last month, you spoke and now the nominees are in!

Voting is now open through August 31. Cast your vote today!

See anything we missed? Let us know ASAP here!

