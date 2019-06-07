Wake Up With BWW 6/7: THE INHERITANCE, Carolee Carmello in HELLO, DOLLY!, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Hello, Carolee! The actress is set to step into the national tour of Hello, Dolly! this summer, following the departure of Betty Buckley!

The Inheritance is headed to Broadway! The show will begin previews at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th street) on Friday, September 27, 2019 and will officially open on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Mrs. Doubtfire is making its pre-Broadway debut at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre this fall! The musical features a book Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten!

1) Carolee Carmello Will Star in HELLO, DOLLY! on Tour

by Alan Henry

Hello, Carolee Carmello! The Broadway veteran will headline the touring production of the Broadway revival of HELLO, DOLLY! - taking over for Betty Buckley following her departure from the show!. (more...)

2) Bernadette Peters Cancels UK Concert Dates

The legendary Bernadette Peters revealed an exciting list of concert dates not so long ago that included appearances in London, Edinburgh, and more. Unfortunately the UK tour dates have been cancelled. . (more...)

3) Jerry Zaks To Direct Pre-Broadway MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre This Fall

by Alan Henry

Producer Kevin McCollum announced today that the new musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, will premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre this fall on route to Broadway. The musical features a book Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) will direct and Lorin Latarro (Waitress) will choreograph. Ethan Popp (Tina) will serve as Music Supervisor.. (more...)

4) Breaking: Olivier-Winning THE INHERITANCE Will Come to Broadway This Fall

by BroadwayWorld TV

Matthew Lopez's Olivier Award-winning play THE INHERITANCE, will come to Broadway this fall! Directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's 'The Crown') and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley, THE INHERITANCE will begin previews at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th street) on Friday, September 27, 2019 and will officially open on Sunday, November 17, 2019.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Renee Rapp makes her debut in Mean Girls today!

Reneé Rapp, winner of the Best Actress Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (commonly known as the "Jimmy Awards"), will make her Broadway debut as 'Regina George' in Mean Girls!

As previously announced, Tony Award nominee Taylor Louderman plays her final performance on Sunday, September 8th, and Rapp officially takes over on September 10th.

However, Rapp will make her debut in the role from June 7 to June 26 during Louderman's brief leave of absence.

30 Days of Tony: Day 4- Bryan Cranston Goes ALL THE WAY On Tony Night

In 2014, television's favorite meth-cooking chemistry teacher made his way to the Broadway stage in Robert Schenkkan's political drama, All The Way!

Check out Bryan Cranston, a nominee this year for Network, picking up his first Tony for Best Leading Actor In A Play!

BWW Exclusive: Listen to Leslie Kritzer Sing on BEETLEJUICE Cast Recording!

The Beetlejuice cast recording drops today! Get a first listen of "What I Know Now," performed by Leslie Kritzer!

What we're geeking out over: THE LION KING Celebrates Remarkable 9000th Performance

On the heels of reaching 100 million guests worldwide, The Lion King celebrated its 9,000th Broadway performance on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th Street). This historic milestone has been achieved by only two other shows in Broadway history.

Social Butterfly: Norbert Leo Butz Previews New Song From Upcoming Album

Tony Award-winner previewed a song from his upcoming album, "The Long Haul." Get a first listen of his song, "Two Good Reasons" before the album drops Wednesday, June 10.

