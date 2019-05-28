Jimmy Award Winner Renee Rapp Will Make Her Broadway Debut as Regina George in MEAN GIRLS

Reneé Rapp, winner of the Best Actress Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (commonly known as the "Jimmy Awards"), will make her Broadway debut as 'Regina George' in Mean Girls!

As previously announced, Tony Award nominee Taylor Louderman plays her final performance on Sunday, September 8th, and Rapp officially takes over on September 10th.

Rapp will make her debut in the role this summer from June 7 to June 26 during Louderman's brief leave of absence.

Lorne Michaels said in a statement, "We are so thankful to Taylor for bringing this role to life and though we are sad to see her go, we are also very excited to welcome Reneé to the cast. We believe she will be a force to be reckoned with as our new Regina George."

Tina Fey said in a statement, "It's hard to imagine anyone can replace the great Taylor Louderman, but just like high school, when one Queen Bee graduates, a new one spreads her wings. I think Reneé Rapp has everything it takes to thrill and terrify us all! I can't wait to see her do this."

Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls is currently playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). A US National Tour launches this fall.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Reneé Rapp joins the cast led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Jennifer Simard as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Maria Briggs, Collins Conley, DeMarius R. Copes, Kevin Cosculluela, Ashley De La Rosa, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Brendon Stimson, Christine Shepard, Jake Swain, Riza Takahashi, Daryl Tofa, Danielle Wade, Bria Jené Williams, Gianna Yanelli and Iain Young.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You